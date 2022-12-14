A survey found 45 per cent of Millennials didn’t mind calling in sick, while 47 per cent of Baby Boomers said they would go to work regardless of their ill health. Photo / Supplied

A new survey has released information revealing the demographic most likely to call in sick for work – and when they’ll do it.

The research, which was carried out across 2000 US workers, showed that 45 per cent of Millennials didn’t mind pulling a sickie when feeling unwell, while 47 per cent of Baby Boomers said they would go to work regardless of their ill health, New York Post reports.

The next most likely demographic to call in sick was the Gen Zers, with 36 per cent willing to miss a day of work on account of ill health. This was starkly contrasted by Gen Xers, with 30 per cent inclined to soldier on through their illness.

Despite the statistics, nearly half of those who participated in the research study said they felt guilty when they called in sick, with only 32 per cent of the subjects saying they didn’t feel bad at all. A total 41 per cent of test candidates said they would pull a sickie as soon as they started to feel unwell.

What’s more, a few people managed with their illnesses better than others.

Roughly 35 per cent revealed their tendency to complain a lot when they get ill, while 45 per cent said they didn’t.

The research which was carried out by OnePoll for Zicam - a cold and allergy brand - found that 40 per cent were reactive regarding their health before the pandemic – only taking action when they started feeling unwell – compared to 32 per cent who were proactive - treating symptoms earlier on and taking preventive measures to avoid developing an illness.

However, things post-pandemic have changed significantly. Now, 43 per cent say they are proactive when it comes to their health as opposed to 34 per cent who are reactive.

More than three out of five people (64 per cent) have a tendency to cancel plans if they feel unwell now than before the spread of Covid-19. While 60 per cent felt guilty about cancelling their engagements.

As soon as they started showing symptoms, 74 per cent claimed they would do everything and anything to prevent themselves from falling ill.

“Younger generations aren’t waiting around to get sick, then struggle to get through it. They rather lay low early and treat their symptoms instead of waiting until it’s too late.” Photo / Supplied

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve seen a pretty significant shift when it comes to consumers taking a more proactive approach to their overall health and wellbeing,” says Bruce Tetreault, Zicam senior director of marketing.

“Younger generations aren’t waiting around to get sick, then struggle to get through it. They rather lay low early and treat their symptoms instead of waiting until it’s too late.”

Additionally, the survey revealed the most embarrassing illness symptoms to fall sick with in public – with 22 per cent saying runny noses, 20 per cent saying excessive coughing, 11 per cent saying excess mucus and 10 per cent saying an upset stomach.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, 71 per cent of respondents have confessed to being self-conscious when they cough or sneeze in a public space – and 61 per cent will try to avoid it at any cost.

“Since the pandemic began, no one wants to be ‘that person’ coughing in a crowded room,” Tetreault said.











