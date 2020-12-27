Mental health issues a factor in almost 60,000 police calls, minister told

The report was prepared for Poto Williams, who has taken over as police Minister since the general election. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Nearly 60,000 calls to police in the past financial year involved a person having a mental health crisis, in distress, or threatening suicide.

A briefing to the new Police Minister, Poto Williams, also said police attend 90 per cent of suicide calls and 45 per cent of other mental health calls.

"We want to ensure increases in demand can be managed and that people in mental distress and crisis get the right help at the right time," the briefing said.

A police spokesperson said the responsibility for providing services under the Mental Health Act primarily rests with mental health services but police help where legislation provides for police intervention.

"Our frontline staff undergo mental health training as recruits, and police have refresher e-learning modules. Staff also undergo a two-yearly refresher custodial training, which has specific focus on vulnerable people and suicide prevention," the spokesperson said.

Police negotiation team officers have specialist training around people experiencing a crisis, as well as suicide intervention, the spokesperson said.

This year Wellington District Police, Wellington Free Ambulance and Coast and Capital DHB launched a Co-Response Team (CRT) to provide a wraparound service to people in mental distress.

"It's an innovative approach that enables a health-led response as the preferred option for addressing emergency mental health-related calls."

Police hope the response team, which is being independently evaluated by Otago University, will provide a model that other districts around the country can follow.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

