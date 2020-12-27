Beyoncé to donate more than $700,000 to help people facing eviction

The singer gave away NZ$10,600 grants to small businesses affected by COVID-19. Photo / Getty Images

Beyoncé will donate US$500,000 (A$658,000) next month to help people caught up in a housing eviction crisis sweeping the US as the economic impact of the coronavirus continues.

The singer superstar, whose net worth is estimated to be around US$400 million (NZ$561, million), is giving away NZ$7000 to 100 people who are facing eviction due to coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed 330,000 Americans.

Beyoncé announced on her website on Tuesday that people who can prove they need the help can start applying for the grants on January 7, 2021.

The 100 people selected for the grant will be notified in late January and she added there will be a round two in February.

The philanthropy is part of Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Impact Fund, which in phase two will help those impacted by the housing crisis.

The organisation has also helped small business owners affected by the pandemic, providing more than 250 small businesses NZ$10600 grants.

"When we were faced with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference. We assisted organisations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies and COVID testing. We also provided mental health support," the website says.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z at the European Premiere of Disney's 'The Lion King'. Photo / Getty Images

"Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis."

Homeowners in the US are facing mortgage foreclosures and renters are threatened with evictions after the housing moratorium came to an end on December 26, 2020.

Renters will be expected to pay their entire rent back that has been put on hold or will have to come up with a payment plan with their landlord to avoid facing eviction from their home.

An estimated 9.2 million renters who have lost income during the pandemic are behind on rent payments, according to an analysis of Census data by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, CNN reports.

This is not the first time Beyoncé has reached out to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

She have US$6 million in coronavirus relief money in April together with Jack Dorsey's Start Small fund and in May she set up mobile COVID-19 testing sites with her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, in their hometown of Houston, Texas.