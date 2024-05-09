Comedian Melanie Bracewell's joke aimed at the quality of Woolworths-branded eggs prompted a witty response from the supermarket chain online. Photos / TikTok @meladoodle @woolworths_au

A comedian’s on-stage dig at Woolworths-branded eggs has gone viral, drawing a clever marketing response from the supermarket brand.

New Zealand comedian Melanie Bracewell – who will be bringing her Attack of the Melanie Bracewell show to the New Zealand International Comedy Festival from May 22-24 – cracked a joke about the Woolworths-branded egg cartons at a show in Australia after learning that the eggs were only rated 4.2 stars out of 5 on the supermarket’s website.

In the stand-up show, Bracewell sarcastically recommended the supermarket company to share the online feedback with the chickens laying the eggs. She later posted a video of the skit to TikTok.

In response, Woolworths Group decided to take their own spin on the gag, creating an amusing video that has surprised many Kiwis and Australians.

Performing her Attack of the Melanie Bracewell show at the 2024 Melbourne International Comedy Festival in April, Bracewell started the joke with: “I always think I don’t have enough hobbies, you know, I don’t know if you ever think that about yourself, ‘I need to spend my time better’.

“But then sometimes I’ll see someone and I’ll be like, ‘oh no, actually I’m fine’.”

Bracewell explained she came to this conclusion after she found the eggs she was ordering on the Woolworths website had been reviewed by hundreds of people.

“The eggs I was buying had a rating of 4.2 stars. People out there spending their time reviewing eggs. It shocked me. An egg? It’s an egg,” she said.

“Who’s having an egg, a food that has been unchanged for thousands of years, and thinking ‘I’ve got some notes if you could pass it on to the chicken’.”

Bracewell’s Melbourne audience was amused by the joke, as evident from the laughter in the room.

Bracewell wanted to know why Woolworths-branded eggs only had a 4.2-star rating online. Photo / 123rf

Woolworths has since jumped in on the joke, creating a TikTok where they joke that the chickens have received word of the customer reviews in question.

“We’ve been speaking to chickens across the country to ensure they had the support they need to make 5-star eggs rather than 4.2-star eggs,” Liam Kirley - Woolworths’ social media frontman - says in the video.

The next clip shows a chicken being petted by a person as Kirley explains that it’s the moment the chickens were asked to be “just a bit more egg-cellent”.

“This has got to be one of the weirdest videos I’ve made,” he added.

Social media users applauded Kirley’s entertaining video, with one writing they “bloody loved it”.

Even Bracewell seemed to be surprised, commenting on the video: “Oh my God.”

Speaking to news.com.au, a Woolworths spokesperson explained that the reviews came from members of the supermarket’s “bunch” club. This is a private community where members can try, taste and discuss everything to do with food, and these people can leave their reviews on Woolworths-branded goods.

Melanie Bracewell is touring Australia with her Attack of the Melanie Bracewell show. The comedian will be performing at the NZ International Comedy Festival from May 22-24.

“This is no yolk - we loved Mel’s video and had to show her some recognition,” they said.

“This all started with our cracking group of over 85,000 customers who are part of our Woolworths bunch programme and affectionally call themselves ‘bunchees’.

“They are egg-static about rating everything from eggs, flour, potatoes and many other Woolworths’ own-brand goodies.”

Social media users shared their views in the comment section of Bracewell’s video.

“Not all eggs are equal to be fair! The type of chicken and diet they’re fed vary the quality,” one person said.

“Egg farmer here. Eggs are a product of the hen breed, their environment, feed and stress levels. There is definitely a difference between good and bad eggs,” another person emphasised.

Still, many found the joke “relatable” and praised Bracewell for her humour.

“Proper cackled at this, legend,” one person said.

“You’re a good egg, Melanie,” another teased.



