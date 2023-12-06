Pressure is mounting for the Sussexes to speak out regarding the current royal scandal. Photo / AP

Meghan Markle has been seen for the first time since a contentious book reportedly identified the “the royal racists”.

The royal scandal made headlines last week when it came to light that the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s Endgame named King Charles and Kate Middleton as the people who questioned the colour of Prince Harry and Markle’s son Archie’s skin, which Meghan famously brought up in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

In copies of the explosive book released in other countries, Scobie refused to reveal the people involved on account of legal advice he had received.

Amid calls for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to break their silence over the accusations, Meghan was spotted in Santa Barbara on Monday, wearing what seemed to be the diamond bracelet given to her by King Charles in the run up to her 2018 nuptials.

Her choice of jewellery has been seen as a subtle gesture of support for her father-in-law, as she’s only worn the accessory twice in public over the last year and a half: first, when she attended the 2022 Invictus Games, and then again in May while on a hike.

Markle first debuted the diamond bracelet when she was seen arriving at her Windsor hotel the night before her wedding to Prince Harry.

She’s donned the jewelled accessory on many occasions since, such as Charles’ 70th birthday in 2018 and at a Commonwealth Day service in London in 2019. However, more often than not, she is seen stacking the gift with gold bracelets and Princess Diana’s Cartier watch. This time, the Duchess of Sussex decided to wear it on top of her gold Cartier love bracelet, giving it a more rigid look.

Rumours have swirled about the identities of those involved in the alleged race controversy ever since Markle shared with Oprah that Harry had informed her there had been “concerns and conversations” within the royal family about “how dark” their unborn son’s skin may be.

The Sussexes have barely mentioned the allegations since, with insiders insisting that they “never intended” for those at the centre of the scandal to be “publicly identified”.

Whether they did or not, the accusations have now been made public - and questions over how exactly Charles and Kate’s names appeared in the Dutch edition of Endgame have continued to perplex the world.

The book’s translator has already slammed Scobie’s claims that it was a translation “error”, insisting that she was given a manuscript which featured the names.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wearing the diamond bracelet during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Photo / AP

“The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them,” Saskia Peeters told MailOnline.

“I just did what I was paid to do, and that was translate the book from English into Dutch.”

Meanwhile, King Charles and Prince William’s households are now said to be in high-level talks as they handle the aftermath of the scandal – and “all options”, including legal avenues, are being looked at.

“Discussions are being had, and we’ll continue those discussions this week, but not in a crisis talks manner,” an insider told the UK’s Telegraph.

“Conversations will be had and decisions made with care and time and professionalism, rather than rushed over a weekend.”