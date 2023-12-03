Aides are to gather this week to discuss further action, with "all options" still on the table. Photo / Getty Images

The households of King Charles and the Prince of Wales will hold high-level discussions over accusations of racism.

The Palace is determined to take “time and care” and is preparing to “assess” the situation amid continued fallout over claims the King and the Princess of Wales remarked on the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s unborn child.

Meanwhile, senior members of the royal family will put on a united front during public appearances in the face of allegations of “unconscious bias”.

The King and the Prince of Wales have not yet met in person to discuss the claims, which appeared in a new book about the royal family by Omid Scobie.

The Telegraph understands their aides will gather this week to discuss further action, with “all options”, including legal redress, still on the table.

Senior royals are said to be taking the matter very seriously, but are understood to wish to approach the decision in a calm and measured way.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales ahead of the state banquet held for the state visit to the UK by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee at Buckingham Palace, London on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Photo / AP

A source close to the Palace said: “Discussions are being had, and we’ll continue those discussions this week, but not in a crisis talks manner. Conversations will be had and decisions made with care and time and professionalism, rather than rushed over a weekend.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained silent after the King and Princess of Wales were named as the royals alleged to have made the comments.

The King is expected to remain at Sandringham over the weekend ahead of a week of royal engagement, while William has continued to conduct official duties as usual. On Thursday night, he attended the Royal Variety Show with the Princess of Wales in a show of unity.

The exact comments allegedly made by the royals about Prince Archie are still unreported.

The claims, originally made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, have been mentioned in vague terms in Endgame.

Omid Scobie "accidentally" names the two royals in the Dutch version of his book, Endgame. Photo / Instagram, @scobiesnaps

However, the Dutch translation of the book – which was pulled from shelves hours after its release – named the King and, in a separate chapter, the Princess of Wales.

Representatives of the Sussexes have not yet responded to calls for further clarity but have insisted the Duchess had no wish for the identities to be publicly revealed.

They have been urged to speak out in defence of the King and the Princess of Wales as leading public figures allied to support them against accusations of racism.

Dai Davies, the former head of royal protection, has accused the Sussexes of “chipping away” at the foundations of the monarchy through their role in the accusations of racism.