Meghan, Duchess of Sussex brings us a new podcast about her! Video / Spotify

Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes will return with its fourth episode next week.

The Duchess of Sussex delayed the release of the episode amid the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II.

Now according to Variety, Archetypes will be back on Tuesday October 4 with guest Margaret Cho for a discussion about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.

Meghan's next guest will be comedian and actor Margaret Cho. Photo / Spotify

The three episodes released so far since the podcast launched on August 23 include conversations with Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling.

Other upcoming guests are rumoured to include comedian, actress and writer Robin Thede and comedian Ziwe Fumudoh.

The podcast was launched with the aim of examining "labels that try to hold women back". Episodes have so far featured titles like The Duality of Diva and The Misconception Of Ambition.

The period of mourning for the Queen officially concluded yesterday, seven days after the monarch's state funeral.

The next episode of Meghan's podcast Archetypes will go live next Tuesday October 4. Photo / AP

Meghan and husband Prince Harry were in the UK attending charity events on the day the Queen died, just before they were due to head back to their California home.

The Sussexes appeared with Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales to view floral tributes shortly afterwards. The brothers also walked side by side behind the Queen's coffin as it was moved to Westminster Hall to lie in state.

Ahead of the funeral, Harry was said to have been banned from wearing a military uniform on the day.

He and Meghan were also reportedly uninvited from a Buckingham Palace reception where King Charles III hosted foreign royals and political leaders the night before the funeral.

Shortly after the funeral, two new books were released that make a series of shocking claims about the Sussexes.

Katie Nicholls writes in her book The New Royals that the couple were hoping to be given a "suite of apartments at Windsor Castle" after their marriage.

They reportedly had their hearts set on a home within the Queen's Berkshire residence but were "disappointed" when they were given Frogmore Cottage instead.