A royal expert claims Meghan Markle is “clinging” on to her royal title “for dear life. Photo / AP

Days after rumours claimed Meghan Markle could be in for a run at US politics, a royal expert has alleged that she is too “thin-skinned” to be a successful politician.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed that the idea of the Duchess of Sussex, 42, making a foray in politics is too far-fetched, especially considering that she is “clinging” on to her royal title “for dear life”.

“Meghan Markle could never really be a politician,” Levin shared with Sky News Australia. “She’s got very, very thin skin, and she also would have to lose her titles as I believe Harry would as well.

“She’s clinging on to them for dear life,” Levin said adding there isn’t a “chance in hell” the Duchess would “ever get anything” in the political realm.

“It’s so ludicrous to think that she could just go in at a high level,” she said.

It has long been speculated that the Suits actress has been eyeing a career in politics, with various unchecked reports claiming that the royal has been forming connections with some of the top US Democrats since turning her back on the monarchy in 2020.

President Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, allegedly “endorsed” Meghan as a figure she would back for the White House.

What’s more, just last week, phones “lit up” with speculation the Duchess of Sussex could fill the empty Senate hot seat after the death of 90-year-old Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Gavin Newsom, the California Governor, chose Democratic strategist Laphonza Butler to fill the vacancy on an interim basis while he looks for a permanent replacement.

According to close sources, only a few minutes passed after Feinstein’s death, there were rumours that Meghan might be a strong candidate as Governor Newsom has previously raised the mother of two’s name as a potential replacement for Feinstein. Daily Mail reported he also made a promise that her replacement would be a woman of colour.

A source said with the US election taking place in just over a year, the governor cannot elect any already announced candidates because it would be seen as a “huge, and very unfair, advantage.

“If he puts any of the very good black women candidates in the job now he will be accused of favouritism,” the source told the outlet, adding, “So he needs to find a woman of colour who can do the job for 13 months and will agree to not stand against any of the seasoned politicians who have already thrown their hats into the ring. There are not that many women who fit the bill. Which is why Meghan’s name is being bandied about.”

However, as Meghan boasts strong friendships with democrats such as Oprah Winfrey and the Kennedy family, reports claim it’s highly improbable she’ll fill the seat.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / Harpo Productions

“Meghan is definitely a long shot, but in the craziness that is US politics these days it’s not an impossibility,” a big Democratic donor who’s well-acquainted with Newsom told Daily Mail. “Crazier things have happened.”

The California Governor is said to have interviewed the former actress for a Senator’s seat back in October 2020, when Kamala Harris was chosen by Biden to run with him against Donald Trump, leaving a vacancy open.

While she and Prince Harry had a virtual meeting with Newsom, he ultimately chose another candidate for the job.

Markle’s largely-speculated hopes to make a foray into politics aren’t totally unheard of. Actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronald Reagan have both dabbled in politics in the past.

The bodybuilder, 76, served as the 38th governor of California between 2003 and 2011, and Reagan was a prominent actor in the 1930s prior to becoming the 40th US president.



