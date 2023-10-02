Meghan, Duchess of Sussex could be about to take her career in a new direction. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex could be about to take her career in a new direction. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s career may be about to take a huge turn.

Following the death of 90-year-old senator Dianne Feinstein, speculation has continued to mount that the Duchess of Sussex could be set to replace the late senator for the next 13 months of her term.

While there is no official word on the legitimacy of the claims, the Mail on Sunday has reported California governor Gavin Newsom has raised Megan’s name as a potential replacement for Feinstein.

Speaking to the news outlet, a source said, “Meghan is definitely a long shot but in the craziness that is US politics these days, it’s not an impossibility. Crazier things have happened.”

The outlet said speculation was raised further as minutes after the senator’s death was announced last week, phones “lit up”, with many suggesting the former Suits actress is poised to “throw her hat in the ring” and attempt to secure her spot in the politics realm.

Claims suggest Meghan has held a long-term ambition of wanting to pursue a career in American politics, with the Mail on Sunday reporting she has been “networking among senior Democrats” since her and Prince Harry’s relocation to the US in 2020.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been building a network of contacts in the political space, including Gloria Steinem. Photo / Getty Images

She also holds a professional relationship with Governor Newsom it seems, as the duchess reportedly held an hour-long meeting with him via video call when he was looking for a replacement after Kamala Harris was chosen as then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s vice-president in 2020.

Despite choosing a different candidate at the time, it could be Meghan’s opportunity now as a source told the news outlet Governor Newsom promised to replace the late senator with a woman of colour.

They added that with the US election taking place in just over a year, the governor cannot elect any already announced candidates because it would be seen as a “huge, and very unfair, advantage”.

“If he puts any of the very good black women candidates in the job now he will be accused of favouritism,” the source told the outlet, adding, “So he needs to find a woman of colour who can do the job for 13 months and will agree to not stand against any of the seasoned politicians who have already thrown their hats into the ring. There are not that many women who fit the bill. Which is why Meghan’s name is being bandied about.”

It’s been widely reported for some time that Meghan has political aspirations. Photo / AP

In the three years since Harry and Meghan resigned from their royal duties and relocated to the US, the duchess has continuously built a network of contacts in the political space including Gloria Steinem.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the Democratic powerhouse has been introducing Meghan to “pivotal people” within the Democratic Party.

The news comes one week after it was revealed the mother of two has given up on her bid to trademark her Spotify podcast, Archetypes — a major sign she has plans to abandon it entirely after Spotify did not renew it for a second season.