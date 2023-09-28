Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane and Patrick J Adams as Mike Ross on Suits. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane and Patrick J Adams as Mike Ross on Suits. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J Adams has shared several behind-the-scenes photos of their time filming the show.

Adams, who played the love interest of Markle’s character Rachel on the show, shared some shots of the now-Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the Suits cast.

They show Markle lounging on the floor in the office of boss Harvey Specter (played by Gabriel Macht) alongside co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres.

“I miss my friends”



“Each and every one of them”



Adams captioned one of the photos: “I miss my friends.”

But he’s since deleted the snaps and changed his Instagram handle from @halfadams to @patrickjadams, apologising for posting the photos amid the SAG-AFTRA writers’ strike.

Markle played Rachel Zane on the show for seven seasons, leaving in 2017 after she met Prince Harry.

But now fans are speculating whether Adams’ photos are a hint that Suits is coming back to our screens after its final season aired in 2019.

“Don’t give us hopes. Is Suits coming back?” one commented on Instagram, with another asking: “It can’t be a random throwback, right? Surely has to be a Suits reunion or something?”

Meghan Markle, second from right, is the most googled actress in the world - and not for her role on Suits. Photo / Supplied

“We need a Suits movie! And Meghan better be in it too,” another wrote.

Markle’s former agent, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, has previously told the Daily Mail she believes the duchess will return to acting, saying: “I’m sure she’ll make a movie again ... I really do think that.

“If Meghan wants to make a movie again, she will.”

Asked by the Hollywood Reporter in August if a reboot was in the works, the show’s creator, Aaron Korsh, said he would “consider it”.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits. Photo / Supplied

But he later wrote on X: “Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works.”

The Suits cast were invited to Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018. Rafferty was also on the invitation list to the duchess’s New York baby shower before Prince Archie was born.

Markle’s final Suits episode aired in April 2018, a month before her wedding to Harry.

Adams has joked in the past that he would love for his children with Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, Aurora and Elliot, to have a playdate with Archie and Lilibet.

“Maybe at her house, it’s a little bigger,” he said.

“We’ve shared exactly zero [parenting] tips with her because I don’t think Meghan needs any tips about anything.”

Adams has previously said Markle was “enthusiastic, kind, co-operative, giving, joyful and supportive” when they were on the show.

“In some ways, Meghan and I were the closest because we were the youngest people in the cast and both came in with the least experience.

“We grew up together over the course of the show.”