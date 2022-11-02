Meghan Markle has opened up about the “crushing guilt” she feels while being a mum in the public eye. Photo / AP

The Duchess of Cambridge released her new episode of her Archetypes podcast featuring Canada’s first lady Sophie Trudeau, Justin Trudeau’s wife.

Meghan met “dear friend” Sophie seven years ago at a Toronto fashion event and have been in contact ever since.

Upon introducing Sophie to listeners, Meghan opened up about the struggles of being a mum and partner.

Meghan explained Sophie, who is a mother of three, “knows what it feels like to be a mum and a partner” before delving into her own struggles.

“And specifically a mum and a partner in the public eye, and also how crushing the guilt of expectations can become the guilt that we feel as mothers or as women, in general, is self-imposed.”

The Duchess also gave rare insight into the “chaotic” day-to-day life of raising her children Archie, Lilibet, and being the wife of a prince.

She opened up on their routine, also paying tribute to single mothers who have to raise children alone.

“For me, it’s, you know, both [baby] monitors on, for the kids, to hear them, always up [in the morning] with Lily, get her downstairs, then a half-hour later Archie’s up.”

Harry then helps Archie downstairs before she makes breakfast for the three of them.

“I make breakfast for all three of them. It’s very important to me. I love doing it,” she said. “To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning.”

Meghan Markle with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. Photo / Twitter

She said it was then time to feed their three dogs, before getting set for the day.

“Then get Archie out the door for school, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind,” she added, saying Harry was a “great” help.

She went on to sympathise with single parents: “How someone does this without a partner to help them through?

“It is so much work to be a mum.”

Opening up about the stresses of being a mum, Meghan revealed she had a “fun” day spent by the pool with Sophie and their children, highlighting they often need a break from being wives and parents and that they need to let their hair down.

“We swam, we drank wine, we splashed in the water. Then threw some pool floats in,” Meghan said.

Sophie Trudeau and Meghan Markle pictured in 2016. Photo / Instagram

“We all got a good laugh out of that. But all that aside, this wasn’t our day of being the wives and mums all perfectly coiffed with updos and pearls and demure smiles.

“This was the other version of us. Both with wild, curly hair and swimsuits and loose linen and huge belly laughs. Big cuddles with our little ones and quiet whispers of girl talk on the terrace, giddy, like absolute schoolgirls. We were just having so much fun.”

In the new episode, Meghan also revealed how hard she found the UK citizenship test, admitting she would have to ask Harry a lot of questions.

The Duchess also gave a sneak peek into her relationship with her mum, sharing a Facetime call and secret code they have.

The podcast description reads: “In this raw and enlightening episode, Meghan unveils the roles of “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom” and explores the judgments behind them.

“In these candid and highly entertaining chats with First Lady of Canada, Sophie Trudeau, as well as Pamela Adlon, and Sam Jay, Meghan delves into the pressures of what it means to be a partner and a parent in this modern age.”



