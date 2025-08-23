Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meghan Markle fawns over Prince Harry’s surfing skills

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Meghan Markle has shared a new clip of her husband Prince Harry surfing. Video / Instagram

Meghan Markle has shared an affectionate tribute to Prince Harry as the pair experience a “honeymoon period” eight years into their relationship.

The Duchess of Sussex’s most recent Instagram post showcased her husband’s surfing skills and Californian lifestyle.

In the clip, the Telegraph said Prince Harry can be seen shredding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save