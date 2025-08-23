Meghan Markle fawns over Prince Harry’s surfing skills

The flirty post follows the couple’s celebration of their seventh wedding anniversary this year.
In an accompanying caption, “we interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message: 🦊“, Markle seems to dotingly refer to her husband as a “fox”.
The former Suits actress made a similar reference while glowingly describing her relationship with Prince Harry on The Jamie Kern Lima Show earlier this year.
“He’s also a fox, if you haven’t noticed. My husband’s very, very handsome, but his heart is even more beautiful.”
She told host Jamie Kern Lima “breathing space” had contributed to a new honeymoon period for the couple.
Markle and the Prince were married in 2018, to much fanfare.
The St George’s Chapel ceremony was attended by celebrities Serena Williams, Sir Elton John and Victoria Beckham.
According to the Guardian, 18 million Brits tuned in to watch the royal wedding.
After abdicating from their official royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess moved to the United States and announced multi-million dollar deals with Spotify and Netflix.
They have been a united front since the split, defending their choice to leave the family through a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare.
Currently the couple live in California with their two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.