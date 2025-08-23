Meghan Markle fawns over Prince Harry’s surfing skills

Meghan Markle has shared a new clip of her husband Prince Harry surfing. Video / Instagram

Meghan Markle has shared an affectionate tribute to Prince Harry as the pair experience a “honeymoon period” eight years into their relationship.

The Duchess of Sussex’s most recent Instagram post showcased her husband’s surfing skills and Californian lifestyle.

In the clip, the Telegraph said Prince Harry can be seen shredding several different waves in a casual backwards cap.

The 40-year-old has become a keen surfer since moving to the state, with People reporting that Markle bought him surfing lessons for his 36th birthday.

Setting the reel to Salt-N-Pepa’s classic 90s track Whatta Man, the Duchess selected the lyrics “what a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty good man”.