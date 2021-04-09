Meghan Markle enlists 'aggressive' legal team to fight Piers Morgan, reports claim

Meghan Markle will be hitting back at Piers Morgan's accusations, royal experts claim. Photo / CBS

Meghan Markle will be "fighting back" against Piers Morgan's comments about her Oprah interview, a royal expert has claimed.

Biographer Angela Levin claims Meghan will hit back in the "verbal boxing match" after Morgan's recent hour-long Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson, writes The Sun.

The broadcaster claims Harry and Meghan lied or exaggerated the truth no less than 17 times during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan won a court battle against the Mail on Sunday publisher Associated Newspapers, and now Levin, author of Harry: Conversations with the Prince, says Piers could have a similar lawsuit on his hands soon as she believes Meghan will fight back.

"I think it's a bit like a verbal boxing match," she told Talk Radio.

"Each of them runs around and the other one comes back and is more spiteful or more difficult and says more things.

"They have one thing in common and that is neither of them like to lose out."

She went on: "So they'll carry on bashing away, and I imagine she has lawyers working out a sentence or verb or something that Piers said that they could jump on.

"She's a very determined woman. Heavily pregnant or not, she will want to fight back."

In the Carlson interview, Piers called on Meghan to reveal who specifically dismissed her pleas for mental health help before she quit as a senior royal.

He accused the Sussexes of "complete hypocrisy" over the interview.

Levin continued. "A lot of what Piers said we already knew in this country. He worked out that there were 17 lies or exaggerations and that's really true.

"She's got a very very aggressive legal team and I always think it's amazing what these lawyers can come up with.

"I think Piers is a brave man, but let's wait and see.

"I think she'll come up with something, or they will come up with something really extraordinarily unusual but which they will try to take the better of him."

In the first TV interview since his stormy departure from Good Morning Britain, Morgan defended his former comments and blasted the couple for the "most extraordinarily disingenuous smear, hit job".