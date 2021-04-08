Police called to Harry and Meghan's California home nine times in as many months

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responds to calls from Harry and Meghan's residence, listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes. Photo / Dominic Lipinski, Pool via AP, File

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responds to calls from Harry and Meghan's residence, listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes. Photo / Dominic Lipinski, Pool via AP, File

Police have been called to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's California home nine times in as many months, it emerged on Thursday, after the couple expressed concern about the decision to strip them of round the clock police protection.

Since the couple moved into the property in Montecito, Santa Barbara, last July, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has responded to calls listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes.

The data, obtained under Freedom of Information laws, was released after the couple shared their security fears in their television interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The duchess, 39, revealed she had written letters pleading with the royal family not to take away her husband's personal protection officers, warning he was facing death threats.

Meghan has raised concerns about the safety of their son Archie in particular. Photo / Simon Dawson, Pool via AP, File

She complained that depriving their son, Archie, of a title had put his safety and risk and said there had been "no explanation" for the decision.

UK police protection for the Sussexes was withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties, following a meeting of the Government body in charge of overseeing Royal and VIP protection.

The Prince of Wales then refused to foot the bill out of his own pocket.

The duke admitted he "never thought" he would have his security detail removed when they broke away from the monarchy.

Prince Harry never considered the possibility of having police protection removed once he and Meghan left royal duties. Photo / AP, File

He said: "I was born into this position. I inherited the risk. So that was a shock to me."

The couple now pay their significant security bill themselves. The cost is so high it is thought to have been the main reason for their decision to seek lucrative business deals with companies such as Netflix and Spotify.

Officers were called to their home four times last July after the couple moved to Montecito from Los Angeles, where they lived temporarily after leaving Canada at the start of the pandemic.

One call is listed as a phone request while the others are labelled "alarm activations" and all occurred in the early hours of the morning.

An August request is listed as "Misc Priority Incdnt", while there was a further alarm in November.