Meghan Markle beats Melania Trump to Tatler magazine cover

Melania Trump lost her chance to feature on a magazine cover amid her husband's campaign. Photos / Getty Images

Melania Trump reportedly lost her chance to be on the cover of Tatler last month because her chief of staff failed to negotiate the deal, with Meghan Markle appearing on the cover instead.

Stephanie Grisham managed to land Melania the only exclusive interview during his campaign with the UK fashion magazine, reports the Sun.

But Grisham, the first lady's most trusted staffer, didn't negotiate a cover deal despite shrugging off multiple interview offers from big-name outlets, according to New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.

"Having eschewed countless offers for positive interviews from American outlets such as Women's Wear Daily and the Post, Grisham allowed the British magazine Tatler to have the only exclusive interview of the campaign for its November issue," wrote Devine.

"And yet she did not negotiate the cover of the magazine. Instead, Meghan Markle took the honour."

It's one of several missteps, according to Trump staffers who want Melania to cut ties with Grisham before leaving the White House.

"All the people who spoke to me for this column say they are motivated by a desire to save the first lady from keeping Grisham for her post-White House life or to help Melania write her memoirs," the writer claimed.

Devine claimed insiders told her Melania has been "too trusting" of Grisham, who was previously the White House press secretary and communications director.

And White House staff also blamed Grisham for Bob Woodward's book Rage criticising Trump's presidency, as she was the press secretary at the time the book deal was negotiated.

A former colleague of hers said Grisham was a press secretary who "never talked to the press and didn't do her job very well".

Meghan landed the cover of the last issue of Tatler. Photo / Tatler Magazine

The Sun has approached the White House with a request for comment.

And Devine's explosive article is likely one in a string of hit pieces to come.

A White House official told the Daily Mail "this is not uncommon with some of the folks around the President".

It's another blow to the President, who has lost several legal battles as he tries to overturn the 2020 election results.

Melania missed out on another magazine cover in October, when a secret recording apparently revealed her shock at seeing Beyonce on Vogue's September 2018 cover.

Her former BFF Stephanie Winston Wolkoff secretly recorded Melania speaking about the editor-in-chief of Vogue's decision to feature the singer on the magazine cover.

Melania said "I don't give a f*** about Vogue", in July 2018 in response to the decision, NBC news reported.