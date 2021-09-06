Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity is at an all-time low according to new poll

A new poll shows just 34% of Brits view Prince Harry favourably, while only and 26% feel positively towards Meghan. Photo / Getty Images

In the wake of their tell-all Oprah interview Meghan and Harry's public approval rating continues to decline, particularly in the UK.

According to a new poll by YouGov the California-based Sussexes have each seen further degrading of their popularity since the sensational TV interview in April.

New data shows that a mere 34 per cent of Brits view Harry favourably and Meghan's popularity is at a paltry 26 per cent.

The YouGov polling data shows that Harry, 36, has fallen in popularity by nine points, from 43 per cent in April to 34 per cent now.

Meghan has seen steady decline in her favourability this year. Her popularity was at 30 per cent in March, falling to 29 per cent in April, and dropping a further three points to 26 per cent now.

The Queen has the highest approval rating of any royal, while her son Prince Andrew has the lowest. Photo / Getty Images

In addition to the negative response to their Oprah interview, YouGov attributes the further decline in positive opinion toward the Sussexes to their recent public statement on the situation in Afghanistan.

The couple released a statement on their Archewell website in which they said they were "speechless" and feeling "the many layers of pain" over the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan. The statement fell on deaf ears due to the repetition of platitudes made about other crises in recent past, in addition to them appealing to the public to support charities and organisations like World Central Kitchen, without outlining how much they will be donating themselves.

In spite of the feud with his brother, Harry and his wife, Meghan, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge continues to be well liked by his fellow Brits. Photo / Getty Images

With the Sussexes now even further out of favour it begs the question, who in the controversial royal family is still viewed in a positive light. The Queen remains the most popular royal, followed by Prince William.

Harry and Meghan may be very unpopular but they don't take home the title of "least popular royal" - that unenviable title goes to Prince Andrew. In the wake of his connection to Jeffrey Epstein and his disastrous TV interview on the subject his disapproval rating is at 83 per cent, with only 6 per cent of royals viewing the Queen's second-born son in a positive light.