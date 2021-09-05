Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make 'breathtaking' offer to the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to bring Lilibet to meet the Queen. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have requested a meeting with the Queen in the UK in the coming weeks.

If she agrees to meet with them, the Sussexes plan to introduce her to her namesake, Lilibet, and offer an "olive branch" following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, reports The Sun.

It would be Meghan's first return trip to the UK since Megxit in March 2020. Harry has reportedly been making calls to his family as the couple plan Lilibet's christening, which could possibly take place at Windsor Castle.

But the meeting request has senior staff "stunned", just months after the couple slammed the royals in their Oprah interview.

The royals are also bracing for the release of Harry's memoir next year, as The Sun reports the Queen's aides are getting "lawyered up" in case of any new claims.

A source revealed: "Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it.

"They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it's breathtaking given what they've put her through this year.

"Her Majesty's staff have not responded so far. In fact, there has also been discussion about Christmas — and whether an invitation should be sent to Harry and Meghan, after they spurned one last year.

"The Queen is still very fond of Harry, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie.

"But courtiers are surprised by the move, especially from Meghan, after what has happened."

The couple welcomed baby Lilibet in June, sparking controversy over whether they spoke to the Queen about taking her nickname for their baby.

Meghan hasn't been back in the UK since Megxit. Photo / AP

Prince Harry last appeared in the UK to unveil a statue to his mum Diana in July. Now insiders say he's not likely to return until after his 37th birthday on September 15.

Two weeks ago The Sun revealed that the Queen was "exasperated" over the Sussexes' attacks, ordering staff to be ready to dismiss any new claims Harry might make in his book.

"The family are concerned he will go into his feelings about Diana's death, her treatment by the royals and how he initially felt about his father's relationship with Camilla," a source shared.

"That's why it's all the more surprising that this offer for a meeting has been made now."

Meghan and Harry's representatives did not respond to a request for comment, while Buckingham Palace declined to comment.