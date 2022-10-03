The couple's personal photographer has released a series of BTS portraits. Photo / AP

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have appeared in newly-released professional portraits from their UK visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already in Europe for a series of charity engagements when the Queen died on September 8, posed for several behind the scenes photographs during their trip, which have now been released.

In one photo, taken by the couple's go-to photographer Misan Harriman, Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, are seen holding hands "moments before" they took to the stage at the One Young World Summit opening ceremony in Manchester, which was three days before Her Majesty's death.

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month. pic.twitter.com/hE4DVD1HaB — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) October 3, 2022

Meghan can be seen wearing a red suit as she gazes into the camera, while Harry holds her hand as he flashes a subtle grin.

Harriman, who has captured several significant moments in the Sussexes life, including their second pregnancy announcement, posted the beautiful photo on his social media channels.

He also shared a candid black-and-white image of Meghan and Harry, hand-in-hand, from the same event, where the former actress delivered the keynote speech.

Elsewhere, Harriman also shared a photo of the couple speaking at a roundtable discussion hosted by One World.

It was a wonderful atmosphere earlier this month at the roundtable discussion about gender equality hosted by @OneYoungWorld in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/9mlsmfsiRE — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) September 30, 2022

"It was a wonderful atmosphere earlier this month at the roundtable discussion about gender equality," Harriman wrote.

After their brief stopover in Manchester, Meghan and Harry headed to Dusseldorf, Germany to begin the countdown to next year's Invictus Games, which were founded by the Prince in 2014.

They were then expected to attend the WellChild Awards in London before wrapping their trip and making their way back home to Montecito, California.

However, after the Queen's death the couple stayed in the UK until September 20.

They attended her funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, and joined Prince William and Kate Middleton on a walkabout in Windsor to meet mourners.

It marked the first time Meghan had joined the royals for an official engagement since the Sussexes stepped back from royal life in early 2020.