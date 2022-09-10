Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a show of unity as they walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

Prince William and Harry and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have set their differences aside and reunited in a remarkable 40-minute walkabout inspecting the sea of floral tributes outside Windsor Castle.

In an unexpected show of unity, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, all dressed in black, went to talk to well-wishers and look at flowers from those who had come to remember the Queen.

Harry and Meghan held hands as they walked together while crowds cheered.

The Daily Mail reported that the Prince of Wales invited the Sussexes to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier today.

The Sussexes' friend and royal reporter Omid Scobie claimed on Twitter that the invitation was made at the '11th hour'.

"It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers," Scobie said.

This is reported to be the first time the two couples have all been in public together since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020.

The public in Windsor was reported to be delighted to see the couples have put aside the differences which have fractured the Royal Family and seen Prince Harry and Meghan relocate permanently to the US.

A royal fan who spoke to Harry and Meghan told Daily Mail: "It's lovely to see them both together. Maybe they can get back to a proper relationship. Lovely ripple went through the crowd as they approached. Hopefully the healing between Harry and his brother can start now. I'm just so excited to have seen them both together. It's lovely."

The Queen's death has been a rollercoaster ride for Meghan Markle.

It had been reported she was initially planning to rush up to Scotland, with Harry, to be by the Queen's side.

King Charles reportedly then had a phone conversation with Prince Harry advising him not to bring his wife to Balmoral.

A source told The Sun: "Charles told Harry that it wasn't right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time.

"It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome."

However, in his first speech the new King warmly mentioned the Sussexes.

"I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," King Charles said.

The Sussex children also received new royal titles. They are now known as His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex and Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex.





- with news.com.au