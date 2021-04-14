Meghan and Harry have 'regrets' about Oprah interview following Philip's death

Harry and Meghan have realised the Oprah interview may have been poorly timed. Photo / CBS

Meghan and Harry now "regret" their interview with Oprah in the wake of Prince Philip's death, reports claim.

The tell-all chat aired while Philip was sick in hospital, and now sources say the Sussexes regret the timing of the interview, reports the Sun.

Philip died aged 99 at Windsor Castle last Friday. A source close to the couple has now revealed that Meghan and Harry "wish things could have been different" but still believe the interview was something they needed to do.

And they still hope their relationship with Prince Charles and with William and Kate will get better "one day".

The source told Heat Magazine the couple "needed to have their say, and they couldn't see any other way to do it".

"Harry and Meghan's love and respect for Prince Philip and the Queen was never in doubt."

They went on to add that Harry was "upset" Philip never got to know his son Archie and now won't be able to meet his great-granddaughter.

It comes as Harry and Meghan attempt to mend the royal rift amid preparations for Philip's funeral this weekend.

William and Harry have spoken on the phone ahead of their reunion at the funeral. At the ceremony at Windsor Castle the brothers will meet in person for the first time in a year, with Kate expected to act as peacemaker between them.

Harry returned to the UK on Sunday and has been quarantining at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor for five days before the funeral.

Harry is back in the UK for the first time since March 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan, who is now heavily pregnant, made "every effort" to attend but her doctor recommended that she stay home, a senior palace official and Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

William and Harry's last meeting was in March 2020 at the Commonwealth Day service, the Sussexes' last royal engagement before Megxit.

Harry has paid tribute to his "witty" grandfather Prince Philip, remembering him as the "master of the barbecue and legend of banter". He also thanked the duke for being his grandmother the Queen's "rock".

During the Oprah interview, Harry claimed his family were "trapped" by their royal duties and that his relationship with his brother was "space".

And Meghan claimed another royal had "concerns" over the colour of her children's skin, as well as alleging the palace had denied her mental health support.