Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has stepped out in an homage to the late Princess Diana, donning a purple varsity sweatshirt nearly identical to the one worn by the late royal in an Instagram video filmed in Montecito.
Diana wore the distinctive garment in a 1996 London outing that was captured by paparazzi. The outfit - which included bike shorts, sneakers and tube socks - has gone on to become one of her most famous and enjoying renewed virality in recent years as athleisure inspiration.
She had visited Northwestern University’s campus in Evanston, Illinois, the year prior.
Meghan attended Northwestern University in Evanston where she majored in international studies and theatre, graduating in 2003.