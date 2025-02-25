It’s not the first time she has paid homage to the late Princess' famously good style.

Fashion commentators and royal watchers have pointed out similarities in colour palettes, cuts and design details.

A kelly green coat with black trim worn by the pregnant Meghan in 2019 was notably similar to an outfit worn by Princess Diana when she was expecting Prince William.

She’s also been spotted carrying Christian Dior’s Lady Dior bag, a favourite of her late mother-in-law.

Similarly, Princess Catherine regularly steps out in evocative looks, favouring coat dresses, skirt suits and the polka-dots frequently worn by Diana.

Kate has even donned an iteration of the pie-crust collar, popularised by the Princess in the 1980s.

Both Meghan and Kate have appeared in jewellery worn by Diana.

Meghan has worn a pearl bracelet and choker, sapphire earrings, and the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara that was the late Princess’ favourite.

And Prince William famously proposed to Catherine with his mother’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring in 2010.

Meghan has made fashion headlines of a different kind this week, as her new lifestyle brand As Ever was blocked from selling clothes, with trademark authorities ruling there was a risk of “confusion” with Chinese company ASEVER.

On February 20 Meghan’s brand, launched the day prior, was challenged by a New York-based family clothing business with the same name.



