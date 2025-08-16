Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mecca founder Jo Horgan: Her New Zealand obsession, billion-dollar empire and what’s next for us

Jenni Mortimer
By
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Jenni Mortimer heads to Mecca Bourke Street to check out the store eight times the size of Mecca Queen Street.

Jo Horgan is meticulous.

Every single detail in Mecca’s new 4000sq m Bourke St Melbourne store has been signed off by the brand’s founder and co-CEO’s impeccable eye.

Every vintage light fixture, reclaimed tile repair job, service, touch point and brand that make up the beauty retailer’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save