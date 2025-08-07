The new store houses more than 200 leading beauty brands, some entirely exclusive to Mecca, as well as 80-plus services, all pulled together by a team of more than 300 staff.

It’s all for the estimated 50,000 people who will walk through the perfectly restored heritage doors each week.

Inside Mecca's newest store on Bourke St. Photo / Hugh Davies

“The significance of this space lies not in its scale but in what it represents: 27 years of evolving alongside the people who make Mecca what it is – our team, our customers and our brand partners,” says Mecca founder and co-CEO, Jo Horgan.

“Mecca Bourke St is the result of that shared journey – a space that welcomes everyone in, encourages learning, play and discovery and reflects the culture and creative spirit of the city where it all began.”

Specifically designed as an all-day destination where no two visits are the same, it’s made to be indulged in bit by bit.

There’s the Perfumeria, where you’ll be immersed in a fragrance gallery guided by scent sommeliers.

The fragrance centre inside Mecca Bourke Street. Photo / Hugh Davies

In an apothecary, on-site naturopaths advise on wellness issues relating to sleep and gut health. The team at Melbourne Apothecary teamed up exclusively with the store to bring this offering to Mecca customers.

Then there’s the Beauty Atelier space, bringing celebrity-style glam squad treatment to the public. In just 90 minutes, you can have your hair, makeup and nails all done while you sip bubbles - the perfect pre girls’ night destination.

Another new concept is Mecca Aesthetica, with seven private rooms for cosmetic consultations and clinical skin treatment. From microdermabrasion to injectables, the new Mecca team of nurses are at the ready.

On level two, the entire floor is dedicated to giving the gift of Mecca, personalisation and the ultimate gifting experience.

The Mecca Bourke Street gifting suite. Photo / Hugh Davies

On level three, The Meccaversity Auditorium is soon to open - a world-first educational space that will offer a year-round programme of events, workshops, masterclasses and brand founder talks.

And if all that’s left you feeling famished, there’s the Mecca cafe on level three, stocked with famous Melbourne offerings like Lune croissants, Chappy Chips and coffee from local roasters. You can enjoy it all at a custom marble bar or on the leather banquette seating - no detail has been missed.

There’s also a brow and lash studio, hairdresser, Maria Tash jewellery store and ear piercing studio, and so much more.

Melbourne florist Flowers Vasette. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

On your way out, should you choose to leave, you can grab some blooms from renowned Melbourne florist Flowers Vasette at the store’s in-house floral cool room with bespoke arrangements.

The location of the new flagship store, 299 Bourke St, also has its own charming history. The site originally housed Cole’s Book Arcade, once regarded as one of the largest and grandest book stores in the world. Founders wanted to pay tribute to the store’s history, with a curated bookstore selection on level three.

The Mecca café shows the lovingly restored interiors alongside the building's original windows. Photo / Hugh Davies

The grand heritage site was beautifully preserved in partnership with Studio McQualter, who managed to find and restore the stunning pink terrazzo flooring, arched windows, and many of the original shopfront tiles.

The space officially opens to the public tomorrow, with Horgan saying she cannot wait to see how customers experience the store.

“We want people to feel that they come through the door, that Mecca is there, side by side with them, with the world of beauty unfolding and being collectively understood, experienced and enjoyed.”

Are there any plans for a New Zealand expansion, or a store of this size heading our way? Horgan says once she catches her breath come Saturday and gets a moment to think about her next move, Kiwis will be the first to know.