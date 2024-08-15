The Ordinary branches out into bodycare; Local nail brand Finger Food is helping New Zealanders curb their expensive gel manicure habits; Tower 28 to launch at Mecca later this month; Lorna Jane announces Parkrun partnership.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our weekly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Check back every Thursday for the latest instalment, or keep your finger on the pulse by heading to our @Nzhviva Instagram for updates as they happen.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

The Ordinary reveals three new bodycare products

Single ingredient-focused skincare brand The Ordinary has branched out into bodycare, with the launch of three new body products — a body emulsion, body serum and a body lotion.

The brand leaned into customer queries about whether they could use skincare formulated for face on their bodies by launching bodycare that encourages users to treat their body with the same level of care as they do their face.

True to form, the brand’s selection of body care highlights the same ingredients which have made its facial skincare both popular and effective, and all at an accessible price point. Think blemish-busting salicylic acid, natural moisturiser urea and brightening niacinamide.

It’s also fragrance-free, so don’t expect to smell like a tropical holiday after slathering it on. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Available now exclusively from Sephora, or online at Sephora.nz.

Finger Food serves a smorgasbord of press-on nails

Acutely aware of the increasing costs (and time) spent at the nail salon, New Zealand-born, Bondi-based creative Emma-Mae Eglinton developed Finger Food, a kitschy line of press-on soft gel nails.

With a view to: “serve looks, not leftovers”, Finger Food’s selection of press-on nails are crafted from MABS plastic, which fits the natural curvature of the nail bed to achieve a better result than cheaper alternatives.

Every foodie-themed set includes a selection of nail tips to fit 16 different finger sizes, super-hold nail glue, mini nail file, cuticle stick, alcohol prep pad, 32 adhesive jelly stickers and a user manual.

Priced at $35, the press-on sets are reusable when applied using the jelly stickers instead of glue, just simply clean off the sticker backing and store in the original packaging to reuse again and again.

Ready to sink your teeth in? Viva loves Merlot, a deep burgundy, and Caramel Popcorn, a gold-flecked shimmer.

Tower 28 is coming to Mecca

It’s a long way from Los Angeles to Aotearoa, but now Tower 28 will be washing up on our shores when it lands at Mecca on August 27.

The brand, which is known for its gentle, skin-first approach to beauty, is launching both in-store and online with the Australasian beauty giant — much to consumers’ delight.

With its roots in sunny California, founder Amy Liu sought to develop a range of high-performance skincare and makeup that would be gentle enough for her temperamental skin.

What culminated was a selection of glow-giving, dermatologist-backed colour cosmetics and cosseting skincare that works on all skin types, but is especially kind to sensitive or reactive skin.

Keep your eyes peeled for Tower 28′s ultra-soothing SOS Rescue Spray, which is designed to provide fast and effective relief for angry or inflamed skin, and the best-selling Make Waves Mascara, a vegan formulation that lengthens, defines and volumises lashes in one sweep.

Tower 28 is launching in-store at Mecca from August 27, or see Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Lorna Jane partners with Parkrun

It’s the fitness phenomenon that aims to promote health and social connections through its free, weekly 5km events across Australasia, and now Parkrun is backed by activewear brand Lorna Jane.

The two-year partnership, which spans Parkrun Australia and New Zealand, will aim to foster conversations around the benefits exercise can have on mental health, with Lorna Jane keen to encourage its community to participate in one of the 550 events that take place every weekend.

Despite its name, Parkrun events are open to women of all ages and abilities, and currently 600,000 walkers, runners and volunteers are registered for the event series.

“We believe in the power of community and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire women to be active,” says Lorna Jane Clarkson, founder of Lorna Jane.

“Regular exercise has a profound impact on both our mental and physical wellbeing and partnering with Parkrun supports our push to encourage participation in exercise that is accessible to everyone.”

Find your nearest Parkrun and register for free here.

More on beauty

From Viva team test drives to commonly asked questions.

8 Neck & Décolletage Creams That Are Firm Favourites With Skincare Fans. Hold your head up high with these smoothing skincare saviours.

We’ve Found The 12 Best Niacinamide Serums To Brighten Skin & Banish Blemishes. Meet the skincare heavyweights that work double duty to brighten a dull complexion and keep blotches at bay.

12 Of The Best Men’s Colognes To Wear In Winter. We reveal our top picks of colognes for every type of guy to try this season.

Ask The Beauty Editor: “Why Are My Friends Getting More Botox & Filler Than Me?” Everyone’s getting different amounts of Botox these days. Why does it vary so much?

I Asked My Tradie Husband To Do My Makeup For Me. This Is How It Went. A builder wielding a bronzer brush. What could possibly go wrong?!