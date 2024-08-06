The Cost Of Beauty: 5 Women Share How Much They Spend on Products & Treatments Each Month

Ever wondered what other women spend their money on when it comes to beauty? Read on to find out.

Whether you’re shelling out hundreds of dollars for regular colour appointments, or saving pennies by nosying around your local supermarket aisle, it’s fair to assume most people’s beauty buys are largely dependent on the state of their bank balance.

Of course, there’s a suite of luxury buys that are sometimes worth the splurge, but for every bougie item there’s a budget-friendly dupe thanks to brands like MCoBeauty, which has built its business on providing consumers with cost-savvy alternatives.

Despite the global financial crisis, in 2024 alone the beauty and personal care market is predicted to generate US$6.46 billion ($10.8b) globally, with this figure predicted to skyrocket even further in 2025.

Below, we asked five New Zealand women to share how much they’re dropping on their monthly beauty routines — from the investment-level skincare they can’t live without to the DIY treatments they always turn to in pursuit of keeping costs down.

Jazmyne van Gosliga

The actress, hair and makeup artist has mastered the art of a high-low mix of brands, with top picks found at both Chemist Warehouse and Mecca.

Skincare $506.46 (but shared with husband, so $253.23)

In-clinic treatments, POA

I’m currently undergoing treatments with Ashlee at Premier Aesthetics. Ashlee is so lovely and worth the trip! Prices vary depending on the areas treated.

Makeup $478.29 (but across four-ish months $119.57)

The duration these makeup products last varies but on average, they last around 4-6 months. I stagger my purchases to avoid everything running out simultaneously, which helps manage expenses and ensures I always have what I need.

For my lips, I love the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude, $50, and the Mecca Max Pout Pop Sheer Lipstick in Bad Blood, $26, which is such a lovely, juicy colour. I always get asked what lip colour I’m wearing when I have this on. Hot tip: press it into your lips with your finger to slightly blur the colour!

Tanning $70

Grooming Treatments $92 (approx.)

I opted for Powder Tattoo and Lip Blush treatments by the incredibly talented Hannah at Off & On in Auckland. As an actress, achieving a natural look that wouldn’t be distracting on screen was essential for me, and Hannah absolutely delivered. The results have exceeded expectations, maintaining their shape and colour beautifully over time. I see Hannah for a brow tidy every two months ($54) and a lash lift, which lasts 8-10 weeks ($130). Everything always looks better with a lash lift in my opinion.

Body Care $200 (exc. tools)

Hair Care $225 (exc. tools)

I’m all about low maintenance when it comes to my hair colour. I visit Aboki Hair, my parents’ salon in Nelson, twice a year. I might be biased, but their team of 20 are incredible, making it a real gem of a salon in the South Island. I opt for a warm blonde balayage. By using high-quality salon products and taking good care of my hair, I’m able to maintain my colour between appointments.

Fragrance (total unknown)

Fragrance is such an instant mood booster and yes it’s absolutely an investment but if we are girl mathing this — for most fragrances 3-5 years is the average shelf life. I choose my fragrances based on how I want to feel.

Nails $131 (to start with)

After developing an allergy to gel and taking about a year off nail polish, I recently switched to Glamrdrip for DIY powder nails, which are long-lasting and look fabulous. Glamrdrip Gel Nails Starter Kit, $131.

Monthly Cost: $998.80

Photo / Mara Sommer

Tia Harris

The model and agent at 62 Management says she switches up products regularly in her low-maintenance routine to maintain healthy skin and hair.

Skincare $100

I’m honestly so simple with my skincare. I’d say about $100 per month on products (simple face wash, moisturiser and SPF). I love the [K-Beauty] CosRx brand! I don’t get facials or anything because I have really sensitive skin and haven’t found one that doesn’t do worse for my skin than better.

Makeup $150 (approx.)

I usually buy different products all the time, either when I run out of something or if I’m given a voucher from Mecca. I honestly don’t know how much I’d spend on makeup. I love Hourglass products and my new favourite is the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF40, $90. I wax my own eyebrows but I do get my lashes lifted which costs me about $120 every couple months.

Body care $25

I only really get tans if they are paid for by a client (for modelling) but I don’t do it in my own time. Most days, I use moisturiser and a body oil after my shower. I get these from Chemist Warehouse or Farmers so it doesn’t cost me much more than $30-$50 and they last me about two months.

Hair care $130 (approx.)

I usually either spend $100(ish) or my friend who is a hairdresser will do it for free. I don’t get my hair cut super often as I’m trying to grow it out. I’ve also just bought a hair treatment, which was around $60. That will last me ages as you’re only meant to use it every so often. I also get a lot of products free in gift bags, which I’m really grateful for. I use lots of random things!

Nails ($0 unless on holiday)

I don’t usually get my nails done as I can’t with modelling. Clients don’t like you having nails done so I usually just have natural nails and then if they want them painted they do it at work. I’m on holiday at the moment and have gotten my nails done with cool designs twice now, the first one was NZ$95 and then the second time was about £60 ($127, eek).

Fragrance $0

Lastly, I’m lucky enough to get gifted perfumes from brands. So my fragrances are usually at no cost as well.

Monthly Cost: $405

Constance McDonald

The multi-hyphenate creative (her many talents include photography, writing and research) takes a global approach to her beauty routine, opting for products from across the globe.

Skincare $124.50 (approx.)

I think using sunscreen on my face costs me around a dollar a day. I got a 2-for-1 deal on Etude Soon Jung X Director’s Moisture Sun Cream, $62, which was recommended to me by @bbyh0rangi. I also love Raaie! I book a GP visit every once in a while ($50.50) for a Retrieve script filled at Woolworths’ Pharmacy, or at a local pharmacy for $5 (still a bargain!). Every GP visit, I get my full bloods done because I love data. I keep a bottle of Holy Water in my sponge bag to splash on my face before applying Retrieve before bed if I’m really tired. I use Emma Lewisham for moisturising and cleansing, but if I am overseas and I run out, I ask the sweetest woman I can find for a recommendation and ask her to write it in my Notes App. I am currently using a Dead Sea Miraculous Source Mineral Soap, $7.

I recently had an excellent Vampire Facial at a clinic in Vietnam (NZ$70). If you are heading there, let me know and I will share my experience.

Makeup $91

I love K-Beauty brand Etude Curl Fix Mascara, which I bought in Seoul at a store called Olive Young (God, I love Olive Young!), but it is available from Hikcoco in New Zealand for $28. At Christmas, my brother’s girlfriend let me try her Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, and after my rave review, she sent me a Mecca package with my very own. It is my favourite. I’ve just bought a new one for $60. I also keep a kohl powder eyeliner I bought in Morocco in my handbag; it was around NZ$3.

Body care $147

I love my Hammam exfoliating mitt from Türkiye, called a “kese”. It is used in traditional Turkish baths (hammams) to exfoliate and cleanse the skin, removing dead skin cells. The best experience is being nude, laid down, and scrubbed by a woman in a local bath, but it is also a gorgeous luxe in-shower experience ($3). They are a great lightweight gift to bring home to my favourite angels back home.

Tronque’s full body range is a treat. I am especially a fan of their Vitamin C Body Oil, $120.

I have finally got my hands on (and armpits smothered in) Maria Akerberg’s Salt Deo, $24, which is made in Sweden.

Hair care $63 (approx.)

I’m a die-hard Sans [ceuticals] advocate and I dedicate over a kilogram to travelling with the huge 500ml Balancing Hair Wash, and Conditioner ($72 each), and tube of Nourishing Hair Hydratant, $47. It lasts me months and months.

My haircuts are always free (thank you, Mum and obliging friends and strangers), and my red hair is courtesy of my father and a recessive genetic miracle.

Fragrance $37.50 (approx.)

I blind-bought my perfume for $400 a few years ago because it was not available in New Zealand. I’m on my third bottle. The price makes me wince every time. I also keep a Curionoir Pocket Parfum of 415AD, $50, in my belt bag.

Nails $55

I love to get extra-long acrylic nails occasionally. When I lived in Parnell, I rolled the dice by going to a nail tech’s house I found through Facebook Marketplace (her Instagram is @littlenailsshop). The nails she did on me survived unscathed during a four-day tramp (the set cost $55), and I have returned multiple times.

Monthly Cost: $371

Bonnie Brown

The Wellington-based illustrator and creative says she loves indulging in daily body care rituals at home.

Skincare $232

Makeup $77.50 (approx.)

I wish I was more interesting when it comes to makeup but I mostly grab the odd product from Mecca when I need it. I stick to BB cream, eyebrow gel, blush and mascara. I’m a Mecca Beauty Loop level one member so I definitely spend less than $600 total for makeup and fragrance in a year.

I also get my brows waxed and tinted every eight weeks or so at Skintopia, which is $55. I’ve had a Yumi eyelash lift a couple of times ($129) and want to get them more often. I’m getting more into the idea of booking ”high-maintenance” appointments to be more low-maintenance on the daily, like if I don’t need to pop on mascara in the morning I’m all about that life.

Body care $150

I’m definitely an at-home girlie with body treatments. I love dry brushing and using a luxe moisturiser and body oil - the Aesop Rind Concentrate Body Balm, $150, is a favourite. I was sent a few Hermes body products (I’m a very lucky duck!) and can’t wait to use the Un Jardin Sur le Nil, Hair and Body Dry Oil, $100.

Hair care $181

I go through phases with my hair, currently I’m keeping it long and not dyeing it, so it’s not nearly as pricey as when I was trying to go blonde. I get my hair cut and book a hydrating treatment every three months or so and that sets me back $190. I also swear by using proper salon shampoo and conditioner. I used to just get supermarket products but I’ve found the Kevin Murphy products ($59 each) last so much longer, so I swear it works out as only slightly more expensive in the long run.

Fragrance $17

I have a few favourite scents I stick to, and buy a new perfume at most once a year. I just picked up Glossier You 100ml eau de parfum, $209, from Mecca, because it transports me back to 2019 when I first bought it on holiday in NYC. I would love to be someone that has a different fragrance for different moments though, because how good is it when someone tells you you smell nice?

Nails $0

I’ve had a manicure maybe twice in my life, and I adore the look of nail art but with how much painting and working with my hands I do I’ve found it’s not super practical for me. I’m lucky that I have fairly long and strong nails so I just keep them tidy at home.

Monthly Cost: $657.50.

Sophie Hallwright

The co-founder of the Curve, an investment and finance education platform and award-winning podcast, says her biggest expense in her beauty routine is her hair.

Skincare $0

I never pay for this, honestly maybe once in a blue moon would I get a facial. I would love to spend more on it but can’t afford!

Makeup $271 (approx.)

I bulk buy and honestly I don’t spend much, maybe a few hundred every three months. I spend £45 ($96) every six weeks on an eyebrow shape and tint, and about £70 every two months on laser.

Body care $27

I generally buy Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam, $27, and DIY as it’s cheaper but every once in a while if I’m going on holiday I’ll spend £50 on a spray tan.

Hair care $268

This is a big expense for me. I spend £250 on hair dye and cut every 2.5 months.

Fragrance $0

I don’t spend money on this!

Nails $107 (approx.)

I occasionally pay for manicures. I find it addictive, so either I’m getting it done all the time (like every six weeks at £50) or not at all and have haggard nails!

Monthly Cost: $673

