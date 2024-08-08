Beauty Insider: Augustinus Bader Collabs With Director Sofia Coppola; Tash Keddy’s Artful New Scent & More

Augustinus Bader’s collabs with Sofia Coppola on the perfect tinted lip balm; Perfumer and artist Tash Keddy unveils a new fragrance; This wellness retreat is sure to banish winter woes; Discover face sculpting treatments at Rae.

Pucker up to Augustinus Bader’s luxe new collab

A timely launch given the fact our skin/hair/cuticles are crying out for moisture, luxury skincare maker Augustinus Bader has unveiled its new Tinted Lip Balm, $72, which was dreamed up in collaboration with director Sofia Coppola.

The award-winning director, whose most recent work includes biopic Priscilla, has been a long-time fan of the brand’s original lip balm, so it made sense when the brand agreed to work with her to help create a tinted version in three shades.

“Shade 1 is based on a favourite sheer, deep pink lipstick I hoarded after it was discontinued, it adds a brightening, subtle tint. Shade 2 is a red coral I like for summer or at the beach, and Shade 3 is a burnt, earthy plum. I hope you enjoy, wherever you might take them along with you!” Sofia says.

The formula highlights everything you could want in a balm — nourishing, plumping and hydrating — whilst leaving lips with a wash of colour which builds with every application.

It contains Augustinus Bader’s patented TFC8® technology (a blend of vitamins, lipids and peptides to support cell renewal and fend off environmental damage) alongside a selection of plant-based butters and oils to leave lips softer and smoother.

Available from Mecca or Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Tash Keddy’s new scent smells like decay

Local perfumer and artist Tash Keddy has teamed up with Europe-based artist Jimmy Robert on a fragrance launch that fuses the worlds of art and aroma.

The scent was commissioned by Jimmy to add an olfactory element to his new exhibition, Joie noire, one that oozes queer club culture and communicates feelings of joy, loss, grief, desire and resistance.

Last Thursday, the pair celebrated the collaboration with an exclusive launch party at Auckland’s Artspace Aotearoa where guests were invited to enjoy the exhibition and experience the limited-run scent for themselves, which was diffused throughout the gallery.

Unique in its composition, the scent is a juxtaposition of familiar notes with the unfamiliar, think sandalwood and vetiver punctuated by skatole (said to smell like decay) and carbitol (think new car smell).

“By blending familiar perfume ingredients with more unusual, sometimes difficult notes, Joie noire comes together to challenge the wearer, and remind us of the joy found in the dark,” Tash says.

"Fragrance, perfume, scent, and odour all talk about the same thing — our olfactory experience. I really enjoyed creating Joie noire as it speaks to a specifically spatial feeling, referencing earth and sky, scale and volume, the intimate and the shared."

Joie noire 50ml eau de parfum, $125, is available now from Artspace-aotearoa.nz.

Escape to Fluidform’s new retreat

Earlier this year, Fluidform founder Kirsten King hosted her first-ever Pilates and wellness retreat at the luxurious Six Senses Fiji, and has now revealed details about a second retreat, taking place in October.

Hosted at the exclusive Linnaeus Collection in New South Wales, the Fluidform Wellness Reset is a two-night experience which merges movement and nourishment with total relaxation to aid the body’s detoxification processes.

Guests are invited to stay in private four-bedroom residences where they’ll enjoying daily Pilates sessions with Kirsten, body sculpting workshops, private facials, lymphatic drainage and have access to an infrared sauna and swimming pool. Each residence includes their own driver to move seamlessly from appointments.

Beyond movement, guests can enjoy a farm-to-table menu curated by Bondi Icebergs culinary director Alex Prichard, which includes a wholefoods brunch bar, locally-sourced lunch hamper, and three-course group dinners in the evening.

For more information or to book, visit Linnaeuscollection.com.

In The Spotlight: Rae Face Sculpting

Driven by her own experience with face sculpting while on holiday in Australia last year, Rachel Jackson craved a change from her career in corporate marketing.

In April this year, this dream was realised when Rachel opened the doors to Rae, a face sculpting holistic haven situated inside Drader boutique brow and beauty studio in the heart of Hobsonville.

As a certified NeoLifting Facial Massage therapist, Rachel says the benefits of her practice are many, ranging from lending a naturally-lifted look to the face, toning facial muscles, improving posture and stimulating the skin’s oxygen supply to restore a lit-from-within glow. Not to mention the emotional benefits from alleviating tension and taking time to relax.

Rachel offers 70-minute face sculpting treatments for $250, which include breathwork, manual lymphatic drainage, facial toning, buccal massage and scalp massage to ensure you float out of her studio when it comes time to leave.

“My mission is for Rae to be a place to unwind, relax and rebalance, allowing time to tune into yourself and emerge from the treatment feeling and looking rejuvenated and glowing from the inside out,” Rachel says.

The Foundry 3, Unit 41, 90A Hobsonville Rd, Hobsonville, or see Raeface.co.nz.

