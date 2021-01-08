McDonald's Big Mac hack: Man's TikTok healthy salad divides people

Ever heard of healthy McDonald's? Photo / 123rf

You can't go wrong with a McDonald's burger - especially the infamous Big Mac.

It works when you need a feed after a big night on the town, or you're suffering after the big night on the town.

But one TikTok user has turned the Big Mac into a "healthy dish" and it's caused some uproar on social media.

A TikTok user shared his recipe for a "healthy" Big Mac salad after he was craving food from the fast food chain.

The man called Lenny made a "healthy" Big Mac with no bun and extra greens.

What do you think? Photo / TikTok

"When you want a Big Mac, but also want to eat healthy," he captioned the video.

After he was asked for the recipe, he shared another clip detailing exactly how he made his "deconstructed Big Mac", which includes mince, cheese, spinach and dressing.

His video was has been viewed by millions, many questioning his decision.

"In my previous video some people asked for the BM Salad recipe. I hope this helps," he said.

"Cooking instructions: Season meat with salt, pepper and garlic.

"Brown meat and let it cool down before adding to the lettuce.

"Mix ingredients and ENJOY!"

But viewers were not convinced with his new take on the burger.

"I promise you the bun is not the unhealthy part of a Big Mac" one person said.

"You're just taking away the bread; it's really not that healthy."

"Well you've failed both – the Big Mac part and the healthy part," another wrote.

"That's a lot of cheese to be called healthy," one TikTok user questioned.

And another called it as they saw it: "That's literally a mince salad."

So would you give this Big Mac salad a go? Or stick to the classic Big Mac?