McDonald's Australia has revealed its mammoth 2020 shopping list

Its 2020 shopping list included 30.3 million kilos of beef for its signature burgers and 133.3 million kilos of potatoes, to help make its fries.

Its 2020 shopping list included 30.3 million kilos of beef for its signature burgers and 133.3 million kilos of potatoes, to help make its fries.

Ever wondered how much produce McDonald's orders in one year? It's a lot.

In 2020 alone, the fast-food chain in Australia purchased record amounts of locally sourced ingredients and products that contributed to more than $1 billion to the local supply chain.

Just to give you an example, the fast-food chain's mammoth shopping list included 30.3 million kilos of beef for its signature burgers, 68.9 million litres of fresh milk, which is enough to fill around 28 Olympic pools, and 23.6 million kilos of wheat flour to make its buns.

It also ordered 17.9 million kilos of chicken and 133.3 million kilos of potatoes.

Macca's sources its produce from 15,000 local farmers, with its director of supply chain and sustainability, Kylie Freeland, telling news.com.au Aussie ingredients are essential to "Macca's' great tasting, great value menu".

"Many of our longstanding partnerships with Aussie suppliers and farmers have spanned multiple decades," Freeland said.

"This year's shopping list is a powerful demonstration of the resilience of our Aussie farmers and the strength of a local supply chain that has fed McDonald's customers for 50 years.

"Our suppliers play a key role in our business success. Working together, we continue to make each other better and find new ways to constantly improve the customer experience."

Anthony Staatz of Queensland's Lockyer Valley is the farmer who supplies lettuce for the Macca's menu.

"Here at Koala Farms, we have been producing leafy greens throughout the pandemic," Staatz said.

"To say that it has caused major disruption within our business would be an understatement."

In July, Macca's announced it will open 100 new restaurants across Australia over the next three years, including bigger drive-thrus. Photo / Supplied

However, he said because Macca's has consistently supported the farm, they were able to rely on their orders each week.

"When you go through disruption like we have, that consistency means a lot," he said.

Freeland said throughout 2020, the fast-food chain worked closely with suppliers as it shifted its operations to drive thru, takeaway and delivery services.

"We really moved as one to keep the majority of Macca's restaurants open and our menu available to millions of people."

In July, the fast-food chain announced its plan to open 100 new stores across Australia, including bigger drive-thrus.

In a statement, it said the bold plan would inject $600 million into the Australian economy and would create at least 12,000 new jobs.

Ahead of National Agriculture Day on November 19, Macca's said it was celebrating the "contribution and resilience" of Aussie farmers — such as Staatz.

"Macca's supply chain is unique. Our supply chain model is based on a culture of partnership and collaboration which makes it possible for us to serve consistently safe and high quality food," Freeland told news.com.au.

"It's important our suppliers operate sustainable and profitable businesses and benefit from their partnership with McDonald's Australia.

"We're also committed to sourcing our products in a responsible and ethical manner that contributes to the development of sustainable agriculture and food manufacturing processes."

Macca's' investment also extends from Aussie paddock to global plate, with the fast-food chain exporting around $175 million worth of produce to its overseas restaurants each year.

"Export is a core part of our supply chain and another way we use our scale and reach for the good of our farmers, suppliers and economy," Freeland said.

Its 2020 shopping list included 30.3 million kilos of beef for its signature burgers and 133.3 million kilos of potatoes, to help make its fries.

Macca's serves more than two million customers per day from 1009 restaurants across Australia.

"We are in contact with our supply chain every day, to ensure we're sourcing enough quality ingredients and products to keep our restaurants supplied against projected sale," Freeland added.

2020 McDonald's Australia shopping list

133.3 million kilograms of potatoes

84.5 million cage-free eggs

68.9 million litres of fresh milk

30.3 million kilograms of Aussie beef

23.6 kilograms of wheat flour for buns

17.9 million kilograms of chicken

7.2 million kilograms of lettuce

5 million kilograms of cheese

1.8 million kilograms of cucumbers for salads and to make signature pickles

1.6 million kilograms of fresh tomatoes

1.5 million kilograms of onions