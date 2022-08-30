The comment left the duchess "squirming" in her chair. Photo / Spotify

Meghan Markle has revealed a comment made by Mariah Carey on the second episode of her Archetypes podcast offended her.

The Duchess of Sussex began her interview with the popstar by expressing her admiration for the Fantasy singer before claiming her "girl crush" almost came to a "quick demise" because she misinterpreted a "dig" that was intended to be a compliment.

In the episode titled The Duality of Diva, the former Suits actress said, "When I was a young teenager, I wanted to dress, look, be, sing, do everything like Mariah Carey".



"She was so glamorous and fabulous and talented. She was successful. And she was mixed, like me. She was an aspirational figure I could see … and you have to see it to believe it, they say. Well, I could see her. And it made me feel like I was also seen."

Mariah Carey called the duchess a "diva" during her appearance on the Archetypes podcast. Photo / Greg Bowker

However, things almost took a turn when Meghan began discussing the term diva and said she doesn't "connect to" the "diva persona" before the Always Be My Baby hitmaker jumped in and accused the duchess of having her own "diva moments".

"You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan," the singer said. "Don't act like [you don't]."

The Duchess – appearing flustered according to Page Six – replied, "what kind of diva moments did I give you?" as she admittedly was "squirming" in her chair.

Thankfully the comment was quickly cleared up and Carey clarified she didn't mean it as a dig and was "playing" around.

At the end of the interview, Meghan said, "She must have felt my nervous laughter, and … she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear that when she said diva, she was talking about the way I dress, the posture, the clothing."

Adding, "She meant diva as a compliment, but I heard it as a dig. That moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as inspirational."