Māori New Year marks anniversary of Taranaki tribe Te Pakakohi captured, imprisoned

6 minutes to read
Sunset over Mount Taranaki, Aotearoa. Photo / Getty Images

By Airana Ngarewa

Puanga leads the celestial signs to herald the Māori New Year, according to some iwi. Airana Ngarewa (Ngāti Ruanui) remembers his great-great-grandfather, Hohepa, a teenage survivor of tragic events that occurred at this time in

