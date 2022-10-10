Dennis Peek has been reinstated in his job of 20 years at Wendy's after a social media post. Photo / Facebook

Dennis Peek has been reinstated in his job of 20 years at Wendy's after a social media post. Photo / Facebook

A US man with Down syndrome has been reinstated in his job of 20 years at Wendy's after a social media post about his dismissal went viral.

The New York Post reports 51-year-old Dennis Peek had been working for the fast food chain in Stanley, North Carolina for more than 20 years when he was fired.

Peek's sister, Cona Young Turner says she investigated the reasons for his dismissal and discovered it was because "he wasn't able to do his job like a normal person".

Turner detailed the situation on her Facebook page, saying she was "heartbroken" for her brother.

"His dream was to retire from [Wendy's] some day and he was looking forward to a huge retirement party," she wrote.

"We may just give him that party and tell him he has retired because he does not understand being fired."

She added she was going to look into a wrongful termination of a special needs employee.

"I am very disappointed with the management at Wendy's in Stanley, they have no idea how they hurt my brother!"

The Facebook post garnered widespread outrage on Peek's behalf before Wendy's management reinstated him.

The Carolina Restaurant Group said in a statement it was "committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for our employees and our customers".

The Facebook post garnered widespread outrage on Peek's behalf before Wendy's management reinstated him. Photo / Facebook

The company said Peek's dismissal was an "unfortunate mistake" and a "lapse in protocol".

"We are in touch with the employee's family, and we are looking forward to welcoming him back to work in the restaurant."

Turner then updated her Facebook post to thank people for their support of her brother.

"My heart is overwhelmed by the support that you all have given my brother and myself! Thank you all so much."