Man shares 'FBI's trick' that gets people to say yes every time

The technique is called 'priming' and is said to be used in sales as well. Photo / TikTok

A TikTok user has explained the "FBI trick" to get someone to say yes every time.

The man, named David Rooney, said he learnt this tip from former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss.

"Here's another tip from an FBI negotiator," he says in the video.

"Getting the person to say yes three times before asking a question, will make them more likely to say yes to your question."

He proceeded to give the example of trying to convince someone to go to McDonald's. In order to get them to say "yes" to the question "do you want to go to McDonald's?", the person should ask them three other questions they'd answer "yes" to.

"Say you want to convince someone to go to McDonald's with you," he says.

"Ask, are you hungry? Yes.

"Do you like burgers? Yes.

"Do you want to eat? Yes.

"Do you want to go to McDonald's?"

The technique is called "priming".

According to Rooney, people are "much more likely to say yes cause you've primed them to say yes in the three previous questions".

The TikTok video has gone viral with nearly 200,000 views and more than 22,000 likes.

One TikTok user said in the comments that the technique is also used in sales.

A number of users worried the technique is a form of "manipulation" and stressed the importance of ensuring people feel safe saying "no" when they want to.