Man roasted over 'insufferable' Tinder profile

The man has been ruthlessly trolled for his "insufferable" profile. Photo / Reddit

The man has been ruthlessly trolled for his "insufferable" profile. Photo / Reddit

A man on Tinder has been ruthlessly trolled after he boasted about having sex with "some of the most beautiful women in the world".

In his bio, a screenshot of which was ]shared on Reddit, the man named Paul claimed that "looks were BY FAR a woman's most important asset" and that he only wanted to date woman who were an "8.5 or better".

The accompanying photo showed Paul posing for a mirror selfie in his underwear and describing his job as "telling other men what to do".

"I see average and ugly women every day, everywhere I go," his profile began.

One commenter said it is hardly a surprise the man was still single ... and on Tinder. Photo / Reddit

"Why would I want to associate with more of them on dating sites? Please be an 8.5 or better!"

Paul said he needed "something nice to keep my attention" before claiming that women who he didn't consider beautiful weren't worth the time.

"In closing, looks are by FAR a woman's most important asset and any woman that doesn't get that is an idiot," he wrote

"Here's the math: ugly women = weak man, got it!"

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Paul's bio didn't go down too well when it was shared on Reddit.

"Looks like a joke profile to me," one person wrote.

The man said he would only date women who were an 8.5 or higher. Photo / Reddit

"Feel like this is a troll profile. Like this dude doesn't really exist, right?" another said.

"I thought the same but I saw he is verified," one commenter said in reply. "The only thing that made be believe this guy may actually exist."

Others said it wasn't surprising that the "insufferable" man was still single.

"Slept with some of the world's most beautiful women yet none of them have stuck around and he is on Tinder," one person also wrote. That says it all to me."

"We men as a whole disown him," another wrote.