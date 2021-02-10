Man killed at baby shower after gender reveal cannon explodes, sprays shrapnel

A US man was killed at a baby shower party after a gender reveal activity went horribly wrong.

The expectant parents had decided to mark the occasion by firing off a celebratory cannon to reveal their new baby's gender.

But happiness turned to tragedy when the gunpowder inside the cannon exploded, fracturing its metal frame and launching shrapnel into the air.

Heartbroken relatives and friends have paid tribute to Evan Silva after he was fatally injured in the explosion.

The 26-year-old was standing near where the cannon's fuse was lit during the party.

The cannon was supposed to create a large flash of colour, noise and smoke. Instead, it exploded into the crowd.

Silva, who was standing 4 to 5m away, was hit in the chest by a spray of shrapnel and later died as a result of his injuries.

Evan Silva, 26, was killed in the explosion. Photo / Facebook

The 26-year-old was not the one who lit the fuse, investigators said.

Michigan State Police spokeswoman Lieutenant Liz Rich said it was "similar to a signal cannon.

"The cast material exploded and sent projectiles in all directions.

"The homeowner reported it had been shot several times. If there aren't regular inspections on a device like this, the cast material can wear away."

The shrapnel had managed to spray and pierce a garage and three parked cars.

Police are investigating whether the cannon that exploded malfunctioned or if the blast was caused by user error.

Evan Thomas Silva, 26, was fatally struck by an exploding cannon fired during a backyard party in Genesee County, Michigan, on Saturday night. Photo / ABC

"There may have been too much gunpowder in there — that's what our bomb squad suspects, that that's the reason the entire thing exploded," Rich told the New York Times.

Grieving relatives have since launched a fundraising page in a bid to help cover funeral costs.

Organiser Brent Romanik said: "We lost Evan Silva to a sudden fatal accident.

"He left behind many family members and friends who greatly miss him and are grieving. We are asking for donations to help support Evan's family with funeral arrangements.

"Thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated as well."