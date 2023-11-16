Around one in four adults around the world are said to be lonely, according to the World Health Organization. Photo / 123RF

The World Health Organization (WHO) has proclaimed loneliness to be a “pressing” global health threat, amid concerns it is fuelling significant mental and physical illness among sufferers.

A three-year commission has been launched by the agency to tackle what experts have described as a widespread and “underappreciated” threat to human health, with nearly one in four adults across the world said to be lonely.

“For too long, loneliness has existed behind the shadows, unseen and underappreciated, driving mental and physical illness,” said US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy, a co-chairperson of the commission. “Now, we have an opportunity to change that.”

Social isolation, identified by the WHO as “having an insufficient number of social connections and loneliness,” has been linked to anxiety and depression. Studies suggest it can also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The health risks are equivalent to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, according to one study, and greater than those associated with obesity and physical inactivity, said Dr Murthy.

The WHO’s commission is made up of 11 experts and policy-makers, including Ayuko Kato, the minister in charge of measures for loneliness and isolation in Japan, and Hina Jillani, senior Pakistani advocate and human rights defender.

It will attempt to shape global policy by analysing high-risk areas of social isolation, while encouraging governments to foster new mental health solutions for those experiencing loneliness.

Its establishment comes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, during which social interactions ground to a halt as a result of widespread restrictions. In the UK, almost one-quarter of adults experienced loneliness during lockdown, according to the Mental Health Foundation.

“High rates of social isolation and loneliness around the world have serious consequences for health and wellbeing,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Studies show that, in older adults, loneliness is associated with a 50 per cent increased risk of developing dementia and a 30 per cent increased risk of incident coronary artery disease or stroke.

A lack of social connections can also have a major impact on mental health, putting people at a higher risk of depression and suicide, according to Dr Murthy.

‘Young people are not immune’

Dr Ghebreyesus added that governments should be taking seriously the societal consequences of loneliness and isolation – in the same way that tobacco use, obesity, and addiction are.

“This WHO Commission will help establish social connection as a global health priority and share the most promising interventions,” said.

Chido Mpemba, a co-chairwoman and the African Union youth envoy, emphasised that social isolation should be treated as an international issue, rather than one limited to developed countries.

Although loneliness often strikes people of older age, Mpemba also warned that “young people are not immune”.

Between 5 per cent and 15 per cent of adolescents are lonely, according to figures. This can lead to poorer education results, while children who experience loneliness at school are more likely to drop out of university.

“Social isolation can affect anyone, of any age, anywhere,” said Mpemba.

“Across Africa and beyond, we must redefine the narrative around loneliness. Investments in social connection are critical to creating productive, resilient and stable economies that promote the wellbeing of current and future generations.”