Local Focus Waste Free Hack 7: BYO sushi containers

No more bins full of sushi packaging. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

No more bins full of sushi packaging. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Love sushi, but not all the plastic?

Katie Hine has the solution to excess rubbish.

Katie is completing a Graduate Diploma in environmental waste management and for four years has been working towards zero waste.

In this series, she shares her top tips to reduce waste in 2019.

7 - Sushi and cafes

Kiwis are getting used to the idea of KeepCups and reusable shopping bags, and we even remember to take them with us - most of the time.

Now there's another container to take with us - reusable boxes for sushi and other lunches - which could have an even bigger impact on plastic waste.

After four years, Katie Hine has discovered many simple ways to cut down waste. Her blog is at www.zerobelow.co.nz

Made with funding from