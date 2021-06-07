Lilibet Diana features in Meghan Markle's new book, The Bench

It's a girl! Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate birth of Lilibet 'Lili' Diana. Video / Getty

A page from Meghan Markle's upcoming book shows the Duchess of Sussex cradling her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan's second child was born on Friday in Santa Barbara, California, it was announced yesterday.

The pair named her Lilibet in honour of the Queen, who was affectionately dubbed Lilibet by her late husband, Prince Philip.

While the former members of the British royal family, who now reside in the US, are yet to release any photos of Lilibet, Meghan's new illustration book The Bench will be released tomorrow with an adorable nod to her new baby.

Meghan Markle with baby Archie. Photo / Supplied

One page in the 40-page book shows the duchess holding her bub as she stands in a vegetable patch, while her husband Harry is seen feeding chickens with their 2-year-old son Archie.

Their dogs, Pula and Guy, are also illustrated.

Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lilibet depicted in Meghan's upcoming book, The Bench. Photo / Supplied

The book, illustrated by American Christian Robinson, features a diverse group of fathers and their growing boys, connecting as they enjoy life's simple pleasures.

It tells the story of the eternal bond between a father and son, witnessed in the eyes of a mother.

Titled Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in the author credits, Meghan dedicated the book to her husband and son, who she said make her heart go "pump pump".

The 39-year-old former actress announced her venture into writing last month, with reports suggesting she may have been paid up to $900,000 as an advance payment, with the book retailing at $24.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has launched her own book 'The Bench.' Photo / AP

Meghan said at the time the book was inspired by a poem she wrote for Prince Harry for his first Father's Day.

Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born at 11.40am on Friday in California at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

It is reported the pair are going to take a few months off work to spend time with their growing family, with UK author Omid Scobie speculating their break could extend to 20 weeks.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

The couple said in a statement yesterday: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

"She weighed 7lbs 11oz [3.5kg]. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."