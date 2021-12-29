Landlord's heartwarming Christmas card to 'struggling' tenant goes viral

A landlord has delighted the internet with his heartwarming Christmas gesture. Photo / Reddit

Christmas can be a stressful time for a lot of people, with financial troubles often peaking during the gift-giving season.

And with many struggling to pay bills, a kind gesture from a landlord has warmed hearts across the globe and the internet.

A struggling tenant shared a Christmas card from their landlord revealing a generous gift which he stated was exactly what he needed during the tough festive season.

According to The Sun, instead of giving his tenant something he'd never use, the landlord sent him a note explaining that he halved his rent as a festive gesture — saving the tenant US$440 ($640).

The note read: "Season's greetings and best wishes for the coming year. Chris, I figured the best Santa gift for you would be taking off half the January rent. So just pay $440 at the end of this month. Lee."

Clearly blown away by the landlord's kind gesture, the tenant took to Reddit to share the note and how much it meant to him.

"Didn't get any gifts for Christmas except from my landlord. He has no idea I've been struggling lately."

The post racked clocked more than 100,000 likes, with many praising the landlord and his gesture.

One said: "It's been a rough one for us all. Glad you were able to catch some kind of a break."

While a second added: "Nice to see some common decency out there."

Another chimed in: "I hope you are able to get the help you need. It's been a hard year for many!"

And a fourth finished with their own hopes: "That's pretty awesome. Sure wish that would happen to me."