Lager, lager, lager; VB-drinking rugby fan takes on five Kiwi craft breweries

Fortunately, the good guys and gals at Lakeman Brewing, Taupō; Garage Project, Wellington; McLeod's Brewing, Waipu; Behemoth Brewing, Auckland and Good George Brewing, Hamilton were all prepared to take part in the "experiment".
Throughout this week, we're going to try five different styles and rate them out of 5.
Today, it's all about the lager.
Lakeman - Lager - 5 per cent
Pitched as a good match with fish and chips, according to the brewer.
Kevin - "Would be a nice one to sit watching the sun go down over the lake. It's not too malty, nice tangy taste, hint of lemon." 4.5/5
Belinda - "Easy drinker, light and refreshing. A great one after mowing the lawns." 4/5
Garage Project - Beer - 4.8 per cent
A Czech lager that's an easy pair with almost any food, particularly something with heat.
Kevin - "Very smooth, tasty, and thirst-quenching." 4/5