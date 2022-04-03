Kylee Newton's spicy marmalade margarita

Ingredients
Directions
- Place ice into a cocktail shaker with the tequila, lime juice and marmalade loosened with a teaspoon or two of water.
- Shake vigorously for 10 seconds and strained into pre-chilled coup glasses with a salted rim.
- Add a float of thinly sliced lime, a few chilli flakes and enjoy.
Click here for Kylee Newton's recipe for lime & chilli marmalade recipe.
Kylee Newton is a food writer and author of two cookbooks, The Modern Preserver and The Modern Preserver's Kitchen. See her work at themodernpreserver.com and on Instagram @themodernpreserver
- Serves: 2