Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Kyle MacDonald: In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle I’m angry at my climate-change denier family members. What should I do?

By Kyle MacDonald
4 mins to read
Kyle MacDonald explains that denial has never helped anyone solve a problem. Photo / Getty

Kyle MacDonald explains that denial has never helped anyone solve a problem. Photo / Getty

Mind Matters psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions.

Q I’m really worried about climate change, and Cyclone Gabrielle has made it worse. I can’t stop being angry at a couple of members

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle