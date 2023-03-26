Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Kyle MacDonald: I’m in my 50s and disillusioned with my life, what should I do?

Kyle MacDonald
By
3 mins to read
Creating meaning is key to maintaining a healthy and satisfying life. Photo/Getty

Creating meaning is key to maintaining a healthy and satisfying life. Photo/Getty

Q I’m feeling a bit disillusioned, my kids have left home and it all feels a bit work, home, sleep. I’m only in my 50s and I do like my job - I don’t want

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle