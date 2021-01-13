Kiwi modelling agency N Model Management scraps measurements from model profiles

Ngahuia Williams became managing director of N Model Management in 2010. Photo / Hōhua Ropate Kurene / Viva Magazine

One of New Zealand's most successful models is championing body positivity in the fashion industry.

Ngahuia Williams, who owns N Model Management, has removed all models' measurements from profiles on her company website and explains there is a much bigger picture behind the decision.

"We chose to start the year off by removing something from our website that doesn't need to be there anymore," Williams told the Herald.

"The identity of a model in the public space doesn't need to be complemented with their bust or hip measurements."

But as clients still need to know size details when booking models, she explained that the agency would still give those measurements out to clients who ask.

"Promoting or portraying a talented human without those numbers on a website is something that has made our talent very happy. It's removed that focus."

The agency first announced the move in an Instagram post, writing, "Because of our values around body celebration we have removed the measurements from our website. Following the example set by some of the agencies we admire on a global level."

Williams said the wellbeing of her talent means more than the numbers used alongside their photos on the website.

"The continuation of body celebration is extremely important to us and we will be making a point of creation and korero around this topic moving forward into year."

And their followers were quick to share their support.

"THIS type of support and acceptance is true beauty," one shared.

"This is amazing thank you I hope my agency and others follow suit," another commented.

N Model Management has been vocal in the past about the importance of diversity in an industry that can be hugely damaging to people's ideals of body image, especially young people.

It's followed the lead of international agencies like Australia's Chadwick Models, which removed measurement details from its website late last year and now only shares models' height and dress size.

Williams took on the role of managing director of her model and talent agency in 2010.

She's a familiar face in the fashion community in New Zealand, having walked the runway for most high-profile local designers, appeared in campaigns for Levi's and Max, and even acted as the model mentor on the first season of New Zealand's Next Top Model.