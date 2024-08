Tova O’Brien has announced she is pregnant and will give birth in the summer. Photo / Instagram

Kiwi journalist Tova O’Brien has announced she is pregnant and will give birth in the summer.

Taking to social media tonight, O’Brien wrote; “Breaking news: this summer Cam and I welcome to the world our all-dancing, pineapple-craving, long-legged, not-so-little little one.”

“It’s hard to imagine being any happier.”

O’Brien is due in December.