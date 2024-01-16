Genoveva Casanova has shared her first social media post since King Frederik X ascended to the throne. Photo / Instagram, Getty Images

Days after King Frederik X ascended the Danish throne, Genoveva Casanova, the woman he was rumoured to have had an affair with, has broken her silence.

The 47-year-old Mexican socialite has kept a low profile since affair allegations began circulating last year, using her Instagram account only to deny the claims and issue a heartfelt message after the death of a woman she saw as a mother figure.

Now, she has shared an Instagram story just two days after Frederik was crowned King.

Genoveva Casanova posted for the first time since the coronation. Photo / Instagram @genoveva_casanova_official

Reposting a video originally shared by singer and actor Miguel Bose, Casanova used her account to spread the word about child slaves in Africa.

“40,000 slave children in Congo are forced to work in cobalt mines so we can drive electric cars.” the original video read. Casanova offered no further caption.

Casanova and Fredrik first sparked affair allegations in November last year when they were spotted together attending a Pablo Picasso exhibit together, with Spanish magazine Lecturas claiming the pair also attended a late dinner together and watched Flamenco dancing until 1am before going to Casanova’s apartment.

Both the now-King of Denmark and Casanova have denied the claims, with the socialite issuing a statement to the magazine which read: “I categorically deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederik and me.”

Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary wave from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. Photo / AP

She added: “Any statement of this type not only completely lacks the truth but also misrepresents the facts in a malicious manner. This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honour, truth and privacy.”

A spokesman for the palace also issued a statement to Danish publication B.T. on behalf of the then prince that they “do not comment on rumours of insinuations”.

Queen Mary has yet to make any statement regarding the alleged affair and the couple have continuously put on a united front since the rumours began, however she made a cryptic Christmas post about loneliness on the Mary Foundation website.

An excerpt from the letter reads: “We need each other if we are to succeed.” It adds: “And at the same time, so much has happened that it is impossible to put it all into words.”

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark with their children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent. Photo / Getty Images

“We have put a spotlight on the many faces of loneliness with a large conference. And we have talked about our view on bullying out in the world, where our approach is new and different for some, but which has also aroused both curiosity and excitement.”

Frederik has been married to Mary since 2004 with the couple sharing four children, Christian, Isabella, Josephine and Vincent together.

While Casanova was married in 2005 to the Duchess of Alba’s son Cayetano Martinez de Irujo before they divorced in 2007.

It comes after Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announced in her New Year’s address her decision to abdicate on January 14, marking 52 years on the throne.

The 83-year-old Queen, who was crowned in 1972, said back surgery in February had prompted her to think about the future: “Whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation”.

Frederik was crowned on Sunday and was visibly emotional during the ceremony.

He told the public: “My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow,” adding, “It’s a task I’ve approached all my life. It’s a task I’ve taken on with pride, respect and joy.”