New claims have surfaced about Crown Prince Frederik’s relations with a Mexican socialite. Photo / AP

New claims have come to light surrounding the relations between the Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and a Mexican socialite after speculation swirled surrounding their alleged affair.

In the past few days, the royal’s image has been tainted by infidelity rumours after Spanish publication Lecturas shared pictures of the future King, 55, and Genoveva Casanova, 47, while they were on a night out together in Madrid in October.

Casanova has staunchly denied the affair rumours and has hinted that she may take legal action if they persist.

Now, Spanish TV host Susanna Griso revealed on her current affairs show on Friday that one of “Geneveva’s entourage” has gotten candid about their friendship, which reportedly started after they first met in the Alps on a luxury hunting vacation, reports news.com.au.

“They know each other and have friends in common. They usually meet several times a year,” the TV presenter said, reports Lecturas magazine.

“They tell me that they are private meetings that are with more friends of the group, some members of royalty. They meet and sleep in private houses.”

As rumours ran rampant about the two this week, Lecturas released further details of Frederik and Casanova’s interaction, revealing that they attended a Picasso exhibition prior to walking around a park and getting a meal at a local restaurant.

The publication then claimed that Frederik and Casanova both went back to her apartment building separately, and came out again two hours later.

The royal met his now wife, Mary Donaldson, in Sydney during the 2000 Olympics and the pair wed in a luxurious royal wedding in Denmark back in 2004.

The couple share four children: Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Princess Mary put on a brave face in the wake of the affair speculation as she joined her husband in hosting the King and Queen of Spain during their state visit to Copenhagen.

Crown Princess Mary and her husband Crown Prince Frederik, who is next in line to the the Danish throne. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Casanova is now reportedly in hiding after catching a plane to an unknown location and switching off her cellphone, according to TV host Griso.

“The two have been in contact and have decided not to speak and not to fuel speculation at all,” the presenter alleged.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and his wife have not commented publicly on the articles however Casanova has “flatly denied” all rumours regarding an alleged affair.

“I flatly deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me,” she told Hola.

“Any statement of this type is not only completely untrue but also distorts the facts in a malicious manner.”