Princess Mary of Denmark. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Mary flashed a smile at photographers just a day after her husband Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark was swarmed with affair accusations.

The royals were seen together on Wednesday in Copenhagen to celebrate Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s three-day state visit, reports news.com.au.

The pair were photographed with the Spanish royals and were also in tow with Frederik’s mum Queen Margrethe and his aunt Princess Benedikte.

They were snapped arriving at the Glyptoteket Museum and the Danish Architecture Centre together, and Mary sported a brave face despite speculation of an affair dominating the tabloids.

Infidelity rumours first started swirling after Spanish magazine Lecturas printed photos of Frederik and Mexican model Genoveva Casanova, 47, at a Pablo Picasso exhibition in Madrid the week prior.

They were also seen walking around the city together.

In the wake of the reports, the socialite has “flatly denied” the alleged affair.

“I flatly deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me,” Casanova told Spanish magazine Hola!

“Any statement of this type is not only completely untrue but also distorts the facts in a malicious manner.”

The model said she only joined Frederik when another friend pulled out of their plans and he asked her to go instead.

Insiders close to Casanova have insisted that she and Frederik were simply “old friends” who have “several mutual acquaintances”.

Casanova is a well-known name in Mexico and is also a celebrity in Spain after featuring on various reality TV shows such as The Masked Singer, Spanish Celebrity MasterChef and The Chase.

She wed Spanish author Cayetano Martinez de Irujo, one of the five sons of late billionaire Duchess of Alba, in 2005.

The pair share two kids, 23-year-old twins Luis and Amine, who live and work in the UK.

Neither Mary or Frederik have made an official statement in response to the allegations. Instead, the couple shared an Instagram clip on Friday to promote their yearly “Royal Run”.

Mary famously met Frederik in Sydney back in 2000 when the pair had a chance meeting at the Slip Inn pub during the Olympic Games.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Isabella of Denmark, Prince Vincent of Denmark and Princess Josephine of Denmark at the balcony of Amalienborg Palace. Photo / Getty Images

They have been married for 19 years and have four kids; Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 12.

When Frederik ascends to the throne and becomes king, Mary will become the world’s first Australian-born queen.

Since the couple wed, Mary has dedicated her life to learning her husband’s native tongue and fulfilling her royal duties.