King Charles visibly teared up as he unveiled new statues in tribute to his mother and father, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, over the weekend.

The King and his wife, Queen Camilla, revealed the statues in memory of his parents at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Photos taken of the monarch, soon to celebrate his 75th birthday, show him holding back tears as he looked up at the statues and reflected on his parents’ memory.

The King revealed new statues in memory of his parents, the late Queen and her husband Prince Philip. Photo / AP

The King pulled the curtain off the statue of his mother, while Camilla did the same for Philip’s statue.

The unveiling was part of proceedings on Remembrance Day, in recognition of the servicemen and women who made sacrifices to serve the Commonwealth.

Many of the royals gathered to mark the occasion, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent.

The King’s emotional moment comes after his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle released a statement slamming reports they turned down an invite to his 75th birthday celebrations, claiming they hadn’t been invited.

Representing the Sussexes, Ashley Hansen told the New York Post, “In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday.

“It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”

The pair being snubbed by the royal family comes in stark contrast to five years ago, when they apparently delayed their honeymoon to go to Charles’ 70th-birthday party — and even posed for official portraits with the rest of the family.

Just under 18 months after that milestone moment, Harry and Meghan released their sensational statement announcing their exit from royal life and duties with the hopes of moving to Canada.

Later on, the pair settled permanently in the popular celebrity suburb of Montecito, California, and sat down with Oprah Winfrey for their explosive tell-all interview, in which they aired all their dirty laundry within the royal family publicly.