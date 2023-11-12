The two royal women shared a sweet moment during their Remembrance Day appearance. Video / Daily Mail Australia

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate have showcased their close friendship during a sweet moment over the weekend.

While attending the Remembrance Sunday service on Sunday at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, the two royal women shared a small glimpse into their friendship and fans were left delighted.

While appearing together on a balcony at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the pair stood elegantly in their all-black outfits with red poppies pinned to their chests, but it was the sweet exchange that caught fans’ eyes.

As they turned around to walk back into the building, Kate, per royal protocol stood back waiting for the Queen to take the lead and it resulted in a very kind smile from the 76-year-old.

Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the National Service of Remembrance. Photo / Getty Images

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), many fans shared their delight at the moment with one writing, “The royal family depart from the Cenotaph following the Remembrance Service. I love the Queen’s smile for Catherine here.”

The same person later added, “A nice moment shared between the Queen and Princess Catherine on the balcony today.”

While a second added: “I love their bond”, and a third said, “Love and Respect”.

It comes after questions were raised over why the Princess of Wales wore three poppies on her Catherine Walker military-inspired coat.

Daily Mail reported the symbolic accessory is to pay tribute to those who have sadly lost their lives in conflict while fighting for their country and it’s thought the three poppies represent the army, navy and air force.

King Charles and Prince William were also seen at the event. Photo / Getty Images

The late Queen Elizabeth was always seen to be wearing five poppies – thought to represent the army, navy, and air force and the Civil Defence and women.

Kate – who styled her elegant look with a large back hat and sleek low bun, also wore a silver brooch that was awarded to her earlier this year when she became Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.

King Charles and Prince William also attended the event and were seen paying tribute to the dead with the monarch leading a two-minute silence that took place across the UK and later laid the first wreath in front of the Remembrance Day memorial.

