A controversial royal will be included in at least part of the coronation weekend festivities after being snubbed from the actual ceremony. Photo / AP

Sarah Ferguson has been invited to the coronation concert at Windsor Castle as a “VIP attendee” – despite being left off the guest list for the actual ceremony.

According to the Sun, Ferguson will join her ex-husband Prince Andrew and other royals for the concert on May 7, during which Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That are set to take the stage.

It’s understood her daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33, will be among the family members gathered on the East Lawn at the castle, along with 20,000 members of the public who won tickets through a national ballot.

“She is delighted to be joining the wider family for the coronation concert,” a royal insider told The Sun.

“She cherishes those more relaxed times with the family and, contrary to some reports, is fully accepting of the situation.

“She did, of course, join the family for the Sandringham Christmas celebrations, so it’s clear there is no ill will in either direction. Quite the contrary.”

It follows reports last week that Ferguson had been left off the 2000-strong guest list for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

There had been some speculation she may be invited following her attendance at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last September and her inclusion in the royal family’s Christmas.

Fergie was invited to the Queen’s funeral in September. Photo / AP

British journalist Phil Dampier said Ferguson would be “disappointed” by the call.

“I’m sure Fergie will be disappointed, but she has had many years of ups and downs in her relationship with the royal family, and I’m sure she will accept it,” Dampier said.

“The Queen had a soft spot for Fergie, and Charles was generous in inviting her to Christmas. But on a formal occasion, he probably feels a line has to be drawn.

“Space is limited and some hard decisions have had to be made.

“The fact is Fergie and Prince Andrew split up more than 30 years ago so she cannot expect to be at the top of the royal pecking order.”

Meanwhile, the disgraced Prince Andrew, 63, will be attending in a private capacity as the King’s brother, but will have no official role in the ceremony.

Eugenie and Beatrice will also be in attendance at the coronation ceremony.